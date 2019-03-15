Richard L. Rosen Law Firm, PLLC to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an entrepreneur has successfully established a thriving business model and brand, one method for expansion is franchising. Franchising offers businesses the opportunity to expand their brand awareness and make more money without having to expend their own capital.

Franchising can be a harrowing experience--the laws that govern franchising are highly complex—but the experience can me made less harrowing with the help of the Richard Rosen Law Firm.

Richard L. Rosen is a franchise law attorney with over 40 years of experience in the field of franchise law.

“I love entrepreneurs, so I like the concept of franchising in general,” says Rosen. “If a franchisee is passionate about what they're doing, I try to help them put it in the best context they can to market in an efficient and fair way.”

Some lawyers represent franchisors; others represent franchisees. Rosen represents both

“For me, it doesn't matter which side I'm on; I represent my client the best I can,” says Rosen. “If I'm representing a franchisee, I'll do the best I can to protect their interest. If I'm representing the franchisor, I'll do everything I can to protect their interest. My approach has always been to try to be fair and reasonable, whatever side I'm on. Having done both and been on both sides has been very helpful for me because I understand where the other side is coming from and I don't just take a one-sided view. I try to meet the needs of both parties.”

A franchisee's role is to duplicate the franchisor's successful business model. Franchisees purchase the right to use an existing business's trademarks, branding and proprietary knowledge. In addition to an annual fee, franchisees also pay a portion of their profits to the franchisor.

Franchisees don’t enjoy the same freedom of traditional entrepreneurs (if you own a McDonalds franchise, you can’t just decide to serve pizza), but franchisees sacrifice this creative license in exchange for a recognized trademark, a proven business model, established business systems, training and support. Their likelihood for success as a business owner is much higher than if they were to build something from the ground up.

“What the franchisee is saying is, ‘I want to be in business, but I don't know enough about how to do it, so I want to tie myself to somebody that will teach me how to do it. No one in the community knows who I am, but if I put ‘Chipotle’ on my sign, I instantly have customers.”

Of course, this is a double-edged sword: negative press for the brand affects you as a franchisee at the community level, and franchisees have very little control over how to manage it.

“I always say to franchisees, ‘How do you feel about doing this on a regular basis for the next 20 years?’ If it's not something you really love, then you're making the wrong decision. Try to pick something you're passionate about you want to do on a day-to-day basis, not just something you think you can make a lot of money doing.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Richard Rosen in an interview with Jim Masters on March 19th at 4pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 26th at 4pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on The Richard L. Rosen Law Firm, PLLC, visit www.richardrosenlaw.com



