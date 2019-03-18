DealerBuilt Partners with ParkerGale Capital to Further Company Growth & Innovation

Increased capital & resources will further improve customer service & accelerate release of in-demand technologies including F&I e-signature platform and ceDMS

MASON CITY, IOWA, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , a proven enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced it has partnered with ParkerGale Capital to further its growth and innovation in the automotive industry.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS providing automobile dealer and dealer groups a viable alternative to the established market offerings. Over the years, DealerBuilt has seen increased demand for its more modern, scalable platform with an emphasis on being a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space.“In seeking this new partnership with ParkerGale, we wanted a partner who has a like-minded approach to this market, values what we built, yet understands the complexities we face, and has similar core values and culture that we worked hard to build," stated Mike Trasatti, DealerBuilt CEO.“DealerBuilt has seen steady growth over the years through word-of-mouth and has achieved market acceptance from some of the best dealer operators in the business,” Trasatti continued, "We owe it to our current customers to broaden our reach, fulfill their needs, and grow in a responsible way to ensure we maintain our commitment to providing great customer service and innovative solutions."“In conducting our due diligence, we studied DealerBuilt and discovered a uniquely valuable culture and a resounding number of employees that care about what they do in this business, which is something we plan to continue to build on,” said Ryan Milligan, Partner at ParkerGale. “We think this is precisely what the auto industry is looking for – a high tech and high touch approach to dealership technology. From our industry research, we know there is significant demand from dealers and OEMs to work with vendors that have both the right technology and the right company culture; one that is truly focused on the auto dealer’s future growth and success,” Milligan added.The capital investment and additional resources will enable DealerBuilt to expand its reach, create the structure necessary for continued growth, and bring to market more readily the features requested from our customers.Presidio Technology Partners, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to DealerBuilt.About ParkerGale:ParkerGale Capital is a small private equity firm based in Chicago that invests in profitable, founder-owned technology companies and corporate carve-outs where the firm’s operating resources can have a meaningful impact on the outcome. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry’s only podcast, the PEFunCast on iTunes and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.parkergale.com DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/



