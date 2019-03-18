Darwin Automotive becomes a Ford Protect® Preferred Provider

Darwin's menu, tablet, and digital retailing experience products reflect an understanding of dealership operations and help support a dealer's existing F&I processes,” — Steve Lopez, Ford & Lincoln Protect US Operations Manager

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin Automotive , a leading F&I software provider for the automotive industry, today announced that Ford Protect has selected Darwin Automotive to be a Preferred Provider for Darwin’s core F&I menu, as well as Darwin digital retailing and service menu for Ford Dealerships nationwide. Auto dealerships use the Darwin technology platform to deliver a personalized, effective customer experience and to rate, contract and remit F&I contracts electronically.Darwin Automotive currently supports over 154 different product providers and, as a Preferred Provider, Ford Protect will promote Darwin Automotive to its dealers. Ford Protect dealers will also receive national discounted pricing for all of Darwin Automotive products as part of the relationship.“We are excited to have Darwin as a Preferred Provider for Ford and Lincoln Protect dealers. Darwin's menu, tablet, and digital retailing experience products reflect an understanding of dealership operations and help support a dealer's existing F&I processes," said Steve Lopez, Ford & Lincoln Protect US Operations Manager.“We are thrilled to be a Preferred Provider to Ford Protect because they truly understand the importance of an integrated shopping experience,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive “This relationship enables their dealers to educate customers and sell F&I protection wherever they choose to engage with the dealership, placing them at the front of the digital retailing game. It adds value for their customers while generating profitable income,” Battista added.Darwin currently operates in all 50 states. Over 4000 dealerships nationwide have enrolled in Darwin Automotive’s leading F& I software, which is endorsed by several top F&I product companies, agencies, and OEMs.For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: http://www.darwinautomotive.com About Ford Protect:For more information visit https://fordprotect.ford.com About Darwin Automotive:More information is available at http://www.DarwinAutomotive.com , or by calling 1-732-781-9010.



