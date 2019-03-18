Auto/Mate Sets Dates for the 2019 National Customer User Summit in Nashville, TN

Every year this Summit grows and we have many repeat customers” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems today announced that its 2019 National Customer User Summit will be held Wednesday, October 23 - Friday, October 25 in Nashville, TN. Additionally, Auto/Mate has issued a call for sponsorships from Open/Mate partners and other industry vendors. The User Summit spans three days and offers Auto/Mate customers the opportunity to network, attend in-depth training sessions and talk one-on-one with Auto/Mate's software developers."Every year this Summit grows and we have many repeat customers because they learn so much that they can take back and immediately apply at their dealerships to make processes more efficient and their jobs easier," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems.“I enjoyed every segment I attended and learned something new in each one," said Walt Sicard, president of Walt Sicard Car Company. "It was a great time to meet fellow dealers and learn from them as well. The Auto/Mate team was awesome as always. This was a very informative and enjoyable event.”Auto/Mate's User Summit is designed for dealership principals, executives and department managers. The event spans three days and includes breakout sessions, speakers, happy hours and more. Attendees will learn best practices and in-depth feature overviews designed to increase efficiencies, all within a fun, collaborative environment.Early bird registration deadline for the User Summit is July 12, 2019. Customer rates are $99 for the first attendee and $79 for each additional attendee from the same dealership. Final deadline for registration is September 20, 2019. Regular rates are $129/attendee and $109 for each additional attendee from the same dealership.Call for SponsorshipsAuto/Mate is offering User Summit sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities to Open/Mate and third-party partners, as well as other industry vendors. Sponsorships increase brand awareness and provide the opportunity to network with Auto/Mate team members, customers and other vendors."As a new partner with Auto/Mate, we were thrilled to see the steady booth traffic and engaging customer interactions," said Mike Spalding, Integrated Payments, Channel Solutions Engineer with World Pay. "The positive response from event attendees is a testament to the amazing job Auto/Mate did in putting this event together."“Hat’s off to Auto/Mate for putting on an event that is extremely beneficial to their dealers while at the same time providing value to the exhibitors," said Jeff Stafford, Chief Marketing Officer with Darwin Automotive. "The format allows for exposure to all dealerships, multiple times. It’s the only event I’ve ever been part of where I can say that is the case."For more details on sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities contact Jessica Joralemon-Syron, CMP at Auto/Mate at usersummit@automate.com or 877-340-2677.Auto/Mate's User Summit will be held at the Westin Nashville, located downtown and close to Nashville's most popular attractions including Honky Tonk Highway. To book a room reservation call 210-222-1400 and ask for the Auto/Mate User Summit discounted room rate.For more information or to register visit: http://www.automate.com/usersummit/ . Follow the event on Twitter @AutoMateDMS #AMUserSummitAbout Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



