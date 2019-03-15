Educational Webinar Showcases ERP Implementation Survey Findings in the Manufacturing and Distribution Sector

Register for April 4 Educational Webinar

April 4, 2019 webinar answers question, “What Makes ERP Implementations Successful?”

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultra Consultants, Inc., an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, presents an industry showcase webinar “The Real Facts About ERP Implementations” perfect for project teams from manufacturing and distribution companies.The one-hour webinar is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET). Hosted by Ultra Consultants CEO and Founder Jeff Carr with Ultra’s Center of Excellence Director Andrew Bolivar, attendees will take away actionable data obtained from a recent industry survey looking at ERP implementation success rates.The live webinar session reviews the findings from a recent study that surveyed North American manufacturers and distributors. The bulk of the session shares real-world examples of recent ERP implementation projects, focusing on the success and failure “lessons learned.” Reserve your spot. Attendees receive an archived recording of the session.Key Takeaways:- Understand why the survey findings show that previous statistics related to lack of ERP implementation success rates are out of date.- Learn why key success factors include top management support and change management.- Find out the reasons for lack of implementation success which include inadequate business process re-engineering and inadequate project planning.“This webinar will focus on the fact that ERP implementation success has much to do with organizational issues – people and process,” notes Jeff Carr. “We’ll look at industry survey findings into the state of ERP implementations for today’s manufacturing and distribution marketplace. Then we’ll take a deep-dive into key success factors in place at top organizations such as top management support and commitment, effective change management and solid project organization.” Register for the April 4, 2019 Webinar “Real Facts about ERP Implementations” to reserve your spot. Registered attendees will receive an archived recording of the event.About Ultra ConsultantsUltra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served, and software vendor relationships can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com



