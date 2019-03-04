Educational Webinars for Manufacturers, Distributors Help Drive Business Process Improvement

Effective business process improvement, technology evaluation, selection, implementation starts with education from Ultra Consultants

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective business process improvement, technology evaluation, selection, implementation starts with education from Ultra ConsultantsUltra Consultants, Inc., an independent enterprise solution consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution sector, announces a full month of educational webinars perfect for manufacturing and distribution project teams. See the highlights below.See the full schedule of upcoming events for the complete roster of educational opportunities.Showcase Webinar: Food Safety Compliance and ERP: How to Stay on the Safe SideThursday, March 7th at 1pm CT (2pm ET)Join Ultra Consultants and Kestrel Management on Thursday, March 7, 2019 for this special Food and Beverage Industry webinar. Get expert advice on what it takes to integrate compliance programs into core business processes and systems.Showcase Webinar: Your Roadmap to Operational EfficienciesThursday, March 14th at 1pm CT (2pm ET)With special guest Plex Systems, you'll get an overview of key industry trends facing manufacturers, along with the steps to boost operational efficiency with real-time, actionable visibility into plant and business operations.Showcase Webinar: ERP Best Practices for Engineer-to-Order and Complex ManufacturersTuesday, March 19th at 1pm CT (2pm ET)Tune in with special guest Infor as we demonstrate ERP best practices to improve response time and accuracy while reducing bottlenecks and delays in quoting and other processes.See Webinar Schedule >Educational Resources Specific to Manufacturing, Distribution Project TeamsEntering into an enterprise technology project is a complex endeavor that impacts every part of a manufacturing or distribution company.After guiding manufacturers and distributors through hundreds of successful projects, Ultra Consultants knows that effective business process improvement, technology evaluation, selection, implementation starts with education.Browse Ultra’s library of educational resources designed to provide that insight.About Ultra ConsultantsUltra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. For 25 years, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for leading manufacturers, food processors, distributors and other industrial organizations. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served, and enterprise technology education can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com



