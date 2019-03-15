Germany Powers Ahead with Innovative Blockchain Startups

SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Germany continues to advance as a blockchain power player with many innovative projects emerging in this field. Much like other European countries like Malta or Switzerland’s ‘Crypto Valley’, the innovators in the startup-friendly nation are fast carving out a name for themselves as leaders in the ever-growing blockchain field.This is backed up by the news that the investment arm of decentralized smart contracts platform æternity, æternity Ventures , recently released the shortlist for its Starfleet Accelerator Program , where promising blockchain startups are mentored, funded and supported by leading experts. Of the fourteen global businesses shortlisted, four hailed from Germany.“I was impressed with the attitude and quality of ideas from the German teams who applied to take part in the Starfleet Accelerator Program, four of which have been shortlisted for potential funding,” said Nikola Stojanow, æternity’s CBDO and æternity Ventures’ CEO. “Having invested already in German based startup - YAIR - during our first Starfleet Accelerator Program, I’m excited to see how the German projects will perform.”The players in the country are numerous, with an estimated 170 startups in Berlin alone fleshing out and building on top of blockchain-based networks. The variety in these is wide, as the companies shortlisted for Starfleet demonstrate:Inupesa introduces itself as a hosted cryptocurrency wallet for users in developing countries that do not necessarily have internet access. The team are building a platform for feature phones, much like M-Pesa, so that even the unbanked can transact on-chain and interact with the blockchain ecosystem.Abend aims to strip the existing ticketing industry of its various shortcomings – high fees, little transparency and rampant fraud – with an open infrastructure for both sellers and buyers to conduct transactions with a myriad of blockchain-based tokens while removing third parties from the equation.HeyTax is taking on the arduous task of pushing for clearer regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies in Europe, an area of the law that has adapted very little to accommodate the burgeoning blockchain space. HeyTax firmly believe that the road to mass adoption is paved with concise regulations, and will shortly be launching their own tax-as-a-service modules for platforms to integrate.The Blockchain Fashion Project is an ambitious venture bringing together fashion designers, professionals and customers working together to create a tokenized product selection to validate, improve and sell products.Indeed, the excitement around distributed ledger technology is particularly exciting in Germany at present – the government is actively interacting with participants from a plethora of different industries in order to formulate a strategy it will announce during the summer. Its willingness to interact with the parties actively working with blockchain technology will likely lead to sensible policies that do not quash the innovation in the sector.Germany is positioning itself as a force to be reckoned with in the blockchain and broader fintech spaces. With progress being made not only by startups and established companies, but equally by the government, the nation is already poised itself for large-scale disruption with bleeding-edge technologies being deployed across industries.



