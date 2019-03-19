Announcing the Inaugural Richard W. Pogue Community Impact Internship Award for The Expys 2019

CLEVELAND , OHIO , UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richard W. Pogue Community Impact Internship Award acknowledges the significant contributions of Richard Pogue as a champion for collaboration between business and higher education for the advancement of Northeast Ohio. The recipient of the award will have demonstrated strong leadership potential, ethical character, and unwavering commitment to community, all hallmarks of Mr. Pogue’s career.Richard W. Pogue, fondly known as Dick, and widely recognized as a powerful and influential voice in Cleveland’s legal, corporate, and civic circles has a legacy of tremendous professional and leadership accomplishments. Throughout his stellar career, he has been identified as one of the most influential business leaders in NE Ohio, and was previously named by Cleveland Magazine as “the most powerful man in the city.” As the recipient of the 2015 Ohio Bar Association’s highest honor, Mr. Pogue was referred to as the “gold standard personified,” for his integrity, professionalism, legal acumen, and community service.Those who have had the privilege to work and serve with Mr. Pogue believe his most defining characteristics are commitment to community and regionalism as a force for economic advancement, belief in the power of public and private partnerships, his professionalism, kindness, humility, and respect--for everyone.This belief in the power of private and public collaboration has driven his commitment for more than 20 years to the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education (NOCHE) as a Board member and advocate for the potential of what higher education and business leaders can do collectively to help our region grow and thrive.Given that The Expys is a unique way to recognize the "best of the best” among the emerging generation of leaders within our region, the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education has created the Richard W. Pogue Community Impact Internship Award. This new award recognizes a student from a NE Ohio college or university who embodies strong leadership potential, character, and community service. In addition to a student, this award may also recognize a project or group that has made a significant impact on a community and the NE Ohio region.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.