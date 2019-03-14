Titanium Real Estate Network to Conduct Its RBID Tour Homes Super Saturday and Sunday

Downey California RBID Tour of Home Super Saturday March 9-10, 2019

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network, a leader in real estate innovation, announces the RBID Tour of Home Super Saturday and Sunday which was held in Downey, California this past weekend on March 9-10th, 2019. More than 100 pre-approved clients attended the tour of home. The event wholeheartedly welcomed those who have the readiness to buy and make a cash offer during the visit.

Titanium Real Estate Network focuses on how to position their clients strategically in the shifting market today to get their homes sold quickly. They deeply understand that the today’s real estate market is no longer a seller’s market, instead it is a buyer’s market. Meaning, there will be more options for buyers and more competition for sellers. With that kind of market, Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team strives to get the homes of their client sold quickly.

In the real estate world, innovation is one of the keys to maintaining an ethical stance in the market. By providing buyers with properties using the latest technology and trendy designs, it captures the attention of many. Rudy Lira Kusuma of Titanium Real Estate Network never fails to offer innovation and gather home sellers and buyers in one major event.

Titanium Real Estate Network - Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team uses the RBID Home Selling System to attract home and property buyers who want to buy a property while having the readiness to make an offer. These RBID homes are among the properties that are not available online, off-market properties, distress sale, bank foreclosures, builder closeouts, bank owned properties, corporate owned, divorce sales, property exchanges and other kinds of properties coming from highly motivated sellers. The team has already gathered over 30,000 pre-approved and pre-qualified buyers who are able, willing, and ready to buy a property. Last month, they successfully sold more than 50 properties.

Kusuma says, “Our team understands how stressful selling a home can be. We want to take away the stress of the selling process and use the RBID Home Selling System as a guarantee to our clients.”

Currently, the California housing market is anticipating a change in favor of the buyer. Their homes are considered to be mostly available in huge deals that many property owners would want to get access. On the other hand, RBID homes have more reasons for being a massive deal for buyers.

Other than attractive prices that RBID homes offer, Titanium Real Estate Network also offers warranties to some of the RBID homes. Buyers can enjoy the one-year Home Owners Warranty which can protect them from defects.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network - Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has the experience and expertise in offering real estate innovation and industry solutions. The technology they are using provide both buyers and sellers the best opportunities to grow.

Individuals, who are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months, or are interested to learn how team system works, may call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email rudy@teamnuvision.net.



