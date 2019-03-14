Erin Sokalsky to be honored at 3/30 Lincoln Memorial Walk & Rally to Fight LE & LD

2019 LE&RN Impact Award Winner Erin Sokalsky with LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci

2019 LE&RN Impact Award to be presented to medi® USA employee and activist

I am deeply honored to receive the 2019 LE&RN Impact Award which recognizes contributions in the fight against LE/LD.” — Erin Sokalsky

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual DC Walk & Rally to Fight Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases will be held March 30 in Washington, D.C., and will honor Erin Sokalsky (ATC, PTA, CLT-LANA, WCC) Senior Clinical Education Manager, Lymphedema & Wound Care for medi USA , with the 2019 LE&RN Impact Award. This event promises to bring even more activists to the National Mall than last year’s inaugural event. As last year, Academy Award-winning Actress and LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates will address participants just before they make their way around the 2-mile route, beginning and ending on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.“It is a tradition at LE&RN to honor activists who have made a real difference for those living with lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD) at our LymphWalks,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN. “It will be a proud moment for LE&RN when we recognize Erin Sokalsky of medi USA for her ongoing efforts to improve outcomes for the LE and LD communities. medi USA is a long-time supporter of LE&RN and its efforts to fight LE and LD, and a wonderful example of corporate citizenship. Erin’s achievements reflect on medi USA’s company values as well as Erin’s personal commitment to the cause.”“It is a great honor that Erin’s endless lymphedema advocacy can be recognized,” said Christopher Miles, (OTR/L, CLT, CWCA) Senior Manager, Clinical Services, medi USA. “Her passion for educating lymphedema clinicians, patients and community members never seems to end. She is not only a valued medi USA team member, but appreciated amongst the entire lymphedema community.”“I am deeply honored to receive the 2019 LE&RN Impact Award which recognizes contributions in the fight against LE/LD,” said Erin Sokalsky when she learned of the upcoming award. “What a pleasure to be honored for doing something you love! I’ll be in D.C., along with a group of my medi USA colleagues, to support LE&RN on Friday, March 29, for Lobby Day and the DC LymphWalk on Saturday. It has been a dream come true teaming up with Bill Repicci and everyone at LE&RN to help with the fight against LE/LD. The impact of LE&RN’s work is seen not only in the U.S., but throughout the world. Like LE&RN, medi USA is a global company striving to improve the lives of those affected with LE/LD. Through innovative compression products, holistic treatment concepts, and most importantly, education, medi USA has become the world-wide leader in compression therapy. This allows us to partner with and support great organizations like LE&RN and help change the lives of the millions who struggle with these diseases on a daily basis.”To sign up to walk in support of the 10 million Americans and 250 million worldwide who are battling this lymphedemic™, register at www.LymphWalk.org . Social media activists, use hashtag #DCLymphWalk.LE&RN thanks National LymphWalk Series sponsors: Jobst and Tactile Medical (Premier Presenting Sponsors), ImpediMed/L-Dex, medi USA, Bio Compression Systems, Herantis Pharma, Juzo, Lympha Press, Sigvaris Group (Platinum Sponsors), AIROS Medical, L&R USA, LympheDIVAs, and Wear Ease (Emerald Sponsors).About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



