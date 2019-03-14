The Top 10 Merchandising Solution Providers is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing merchandising solutions .

newave® sensorSolutions Named to Retail CIO Outlook’s Top 10 Merchandising Solution Providers for 2019

Plain City (Columbus),Ohio-March 14 ,2019. newave Sensor Solutions, LLC announced that they have been recognized by Retail CIO Outlook as a Top10 Merchandising Solution Provider in 2019. This is an annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing merchandising solutions and impacting the marketplace.

This honor was based on newave’s superior RFID technology which is based upon patented wave® antenna which was designed specifically for item-level RFID. The wave enables the patented smartShelf™, the only no item tags required RFID solution. smartShelf provides real time retail shelf inventory via any smart device to prevent out of stocks and deter theft. smartShelf ensures planogram compliance and planogram optimization all without recurring label tag costs. In market results have proven smartShelf’s return on investment (ROI) to be less than one year.

Smart Label Solutions (SLS), a long-time technology partner with newave, was also identified as a leading RFID solutions provider. SLS is newave’s in-market executional support partner for smartShelf and smartPORTAL™. Jeff Hudson, CEO of SLS stated: " We believe that smartShelf has outstanding potential to be the leading real-time on-shelf retail inventory availability system and we are very pleased to be a key partner in making that a reality”.

“We take pride in honoring newave® sensorSolutions as one among the Top 10 Merchandising Solution Providers 2019,”said Katie William, Managing Editor of Retail CIO Outlook magazine. "The evolving needs of today’s shoppers are drastically impacting the role that Merchandising technology plays in helping retailers drive business value and gain market share. As a pioneer in retail Merchandising for decades, newave® sensorSolutions, LLC continues to deliver the thought leadership and deep market expertise with Smart Shelf RFID technology to help retailers".https://www.retailciooutlook.com/magazines/March2019/Merchandising/#page=10

Barry Burnside, a Founder and Board Member of newave advised: " We are very excited to be named to the 2019 Top 10 Merchandising Solutions Providers by Retail CIO Outlook. Our Smart Shelf technology is the first and only RFID system to provide real-time on shelf merchandise availability without the need for item tagging. Traditionally, inventories were controlled by adding more inventory, to avoid an out-of-stock situation. That model grew to be highly inefficient, and retailers know that the system needed an overhaul and smartShelf has proven to meet or exceed those expectations."

About Retail CIO Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Retail CIO Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about new enterprise solutions that helps the technology, and business leaders to achieve business goals. A panel of experts and board members of Retail CIO Outlook magazine finalized the “Top 10 Merchandising Solution Providers 2019” and shortlisted the best vendors.

About newave® Sensor Solutions:

newave is a leading provider of optimized solutions for today’s most challenging item-level Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) problems. The company develops industry-standard RFID technology based on the patented Wave® antenna that sets a new standard for accuracy, versatility and efficiency. The Wave is the first and only antenna specifically designed to be used only for item-level RFID solutions. newave’s core technology was developed by the world-class ElectroScience Laboratory (ESL) of The Ohio State University, a pioneer in RF research and development under the direction of newave’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and is produced in partnership with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), the Taiwan-based global leader in antenna manufacturing. newave’s management team leverages a strong technical and international business heritage in a variety of industries for accomplishing its mission of providing optimized solutions to today’s greatest RFID challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.newaverfid.com. *newave®, Wave® and Smart Shelf™ are trademarks of newave Plain City (Columbus), Ohio USA

