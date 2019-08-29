Three companies announced a new agreement to jointly develop the RFID market in Asia Pacific

PLAIN CITY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLS, newave®, and WNC Join in a Relationship to Develop the Asia Pacific (APAC) RFID Market

Newave Sensor Solutions, LLC (NSS) announced that a new agreement with Smart Label Solutions (SLS) and Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) has been completed to jointly develop the RFID business in the Asia Pacific region focused on RFID portals as the initial market entry. NSS and SLS have agreed that WNC shall be their business partner and exclusive manufacturer to commercially develop portal products in APAC inclusive of an SLS license to their proprietary software integration system to WNC. SLS and NSS have worked jointly for over six years to develop and create the leading RFID portal business in North America and the objective is to leverage this success to APAC and ultimately to the rest of the world (ROW).

Each company brings unique strengths to this relationship:

1. NSS - Co-owner with WNC of intellectual property rights for the patented wave® antenna, proven ability to provide superior technology, RFID solution designs, product development and quality control testing expertise to ensure exceptional performance.

2. SLS - the portal market leader in North America, with an expansive customer base with global reach, proprietary software integration expertise and proven installation executional excellence. SLS focuses on providing improved business processes with unmatched installation expertise, in market testing, and software integration to customer’s ERP systems for a complete portal solution.

3. WNC - Co-owner of intellectual property rights for the wave® antenna provides manufacturing, state of the art laboratory testing capability, APAC commercial capability as well as a global infrastructure and customer base. WNC will provide APAC portal manufacturing for SLS and for to WNC's global customer base.

Jeff Hudson, CEO of Smart Label Solutions stated: "By mid-2020, we expect to have completed nearly 10,000 portal installations in North America. Together with NSS and WNC, we have an excellent opportunity to leverage our North American success and customer base to their Asian divisions. We are very excited about this new venture and we share the objective of becoming the leading global provider of RFID portals within the next decade".

Barry Burnside, a Founder and Board Member of newave advised: "newave and SLS have had an incredibly successful partnership over the last six or more years and with WNC's APAC market knowledge, infrastructure, technical capability and extensive customer base, we together as partners expect to become the leading global portal provider over the next decade. What SLS and NSS have accomplished in North America is an incredible success story. This success and the deep expertise and synergy brought together by these three companies is a very formidable combination."

Jeffrey Gau, President and CEO of WNC said, "We are delighted to partner with SLS and NSS to explore business opportunities in an expanding APAC RFID market. With our: proven track record in RFID antenna design and manufacturing for a wide range of products; our global customer base; and our top-notch testing facilities, WNC will continue to offer critical technical expertise in support of our mutual objective: Providing leadership for the RFID portal industry, now and in the foreseeable future."

