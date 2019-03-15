Top US Industrial Packaging Distributor Acquires Central Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging announced the acquisition of Central Packaging, a supplier of packaging equipment and supplies headquartered in Lenexa, Kan.

There is no doubt in my mind that Central Packaging’s employees and clients will benefit from this merger.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging announced a merger with Central Packaging , a supplier of packaging equipment and supplies headquartered in Lenexa, Kan. This is the 7th major merger/acquisition in 10 years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Central Packaging owners Mike and Linda Pasley have been friends for many years as members of Packaging Distributors of America. Central Packaging has earned their strong reputation for outstanding client service and their client focused sales team really knows their local markets. There is no doubt in my mind that Central Packaging’s employees and clients will benefit from this merger.”

Central Packaging was founded with a commitment to world-class client service provided by a dedicated sales and support staff—all of whom, along with the management team, will be staying on. The expert Central Packaging sales team will perfectly complement the existing B2B Industrial Packaging sales team. The combined team of 45 members averages more than 20 years of packaging experience. B2B Industrial Packaging and Central Packaging are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for Central Packaging’s employees and clients.

Central Packaging founder, Mike Pasley said, “Even though Central Packaging was growing revenue and profits quite well, we are increasingly competing against bigger companies across the market. Moving forward, Central Packaging will become part of fast-growing B2B Industrial Packaging which helps us scale the competitiveness of our service with access to new markets and additional talent.”

Central Packaging will retain its Lenexa warehouse. The employees and management team will continue in their same roles. As for selling the company, Pasley said, “It wasn’t difficult to give up control. It feels like graduation, with new possibilities and an opportunity to become a bigger competitor on a national stage.”

B2B Industrial Packaging operates the largest strapping and fastener tool repair facility in the Midwest with 12 full time technicians, servicing clients from the West Coast to the East Coast. These services will be available to all Central Packaging clients.

Prior to the merger, B2B Industrial Packaging was already the fastest growing industrial packaging supplier in the U.S. This merger will solidify that position, while expanding the product line. Industries served by both companies include construction, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture and more.

Previous mergers/acquisitions include: Alpine Packaging in Oregon; Western Metals and Pac Fast in California; and the Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc. and Rapid-Pac in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com.



