IT Governance to attend the Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo 2019

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading global provider of cyber security, cyber risk and privacy management solutions, is delighted to take part in the Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo 2019.

Taking place on 26 and 27 March at the NEC Birmingham, the event gives organisations the opportunity to interact with thousands of nursing, care and residential home owners and directors face-to-face.

IT Governance will be exhibiting its products and services, and consultant Andrew Pattison will deliver a key seminar on the information governance and compliance challenges for healthcare.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “With many years’ experience in the healthcare industry, IT Governance is well positioned to help support this sector’s cyber security efforts. We look forward to attending the exhibition and providing attendees with expert knowledge on information governance and compliance across the board.”

Visit the event website to register and see the agenda, including speakers and seminar topics. Clients and attendees are encouraged to visit IT Governance at stand D683. Andrew Pattison’s seminar will take place in Theatre 2 on 26 March, 11:00–11:30 am, and 27 March, 11:45 am – 12:15 pm.

In accordance with NHS Digital guidance for health and social care, IT Governance has developed a compliance checklist to help organisations plan and initiate their compliance programme. The checklist, and a contact form to speak to one of IT Governance’s healthcare experts are available on IT Governance’s healthcare sector page.

As a leading provider of cyber security and privacy management expertise and solutions, IT Governance can support organisations in initiating and maintaining information governance and compliance projects through certified training courses, books, documentation toolkits, staff awareness, compliance tools and consultancy.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of services and solutions for the healthcare sector and beyond, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



