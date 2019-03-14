CPR can double and even triple a person's chance of survival after cardiac arrest. This is just one of the many reasons that you should consider learning CPR.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know that CPR saves 92,000 lives every year? That’s a staggering number and is just one of the many reasons why you should know CPR. You don’t need to be a doctor or health care professional to know CPR or how it can save lives. It is a very useful skill to have and can help you in many different types of emergency situations. It is also a skill that anyone can develop without professional training or a medical degree.According to the American Heart Association, CPR can double and even triple a person's chance of survival after cardiac arrest. This is just one of the many reasons that you should consider learning CPR. Not only can you help save a life, but you can learn a valuable life skill, expand your knowledge, and do your part in making a difference.What is CPR?CPR, also known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a type of life-saving, emergency procedure which is performed on people when their heart has stopped beating. The procedure helps to pump the blood around a person's body when their heart cannot do it. It can be completed when someone has had a heart attack, has drowned, or if their heartbeat or breathing has stopped. When completed, the person performing the CPR pushes on a person's chest in an attempt to keep the blood and oxygen flowing before medical care arrives. This significantly increases their chance of survival.Why Should I Know CPR?CPR saves lives — but there are also a number of other reasons you should learn CPR . CPR is a great skill to learn because it:Is very easy to learnIs beneficial in emergency situationsCan prevent brain deathExpands your knowledgeIn addition to the above, most cardiac arrests occur inside of a person's home. This means that if you are trained in CPR, you are more likely to save a loved one’s life if it happens in the home. CPR is also very fun to learn, and with the right training, the skill can be an invaluable one to learn.Contact Lifesaver 101 Today!Remember: when someone suffers cardiac arrest, their heart and blood flow stops, meaning that they could lose consciousness within seconds. Within a minute, their breathing stops. After just a few minutes of oxygen deprivation, brain damage occurs. If CPR is not performed, this can lead to death. Help prevent this today! Learn CPR at Lifesaver 101, where we offer fun, enthusiastic and interactive First Aid & CPR trainingCPR gives you the tools, confidence, and knowledge you need to save a life. We also offer a variety of other services including:Standard and Emergency First Aid classes and courses in CPR Level C or Level HCPDefibrillation certification included in all First Aid & CPR classes in Toronto, Sudbury, and Durham region.First Aid classes Contact us and become a lifesaver today!



