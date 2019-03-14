Barrie Housing Prices Rising

The numbers are in, and it looks like Barrie housing prices are on the rise.

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 2018 saw a 2.4 percent increase of units sold in Barrie, a rise from $453,421 in November to $464,193 in December. These numbers represent 103 units sold in December as opposed to 167 units sold in November. Although these numbers only represent one month of real estate in Barrie , it’s a definite sign that prospective buyers should keep their eyes on the Barrie real estate market this year.The whole of Simcoe County, on the other hand, tells a different story. Simcoe County (excluding Barrie) saw the average price of home sales drop from $502,155 in November to $487,016 in December.Barrie Residential Real Estate Sales in 20182018 saw a total of 2,108 property sales in 2018 — a 20.4 percent decrease compared to 2017. The average price per unit in Barrie last year was $485,815 — an increase of 0.7 percent compared to 2017.While Barrie housing prices increased slightly from 2017 to 2018, it should be noted that prices for detached and semi-detached units decreased, offset by stabilized prices in townhome units and increased apartment prices.Although these numbers reflect a trend of increasing property rates, the lower sample of sales in December could be reflective of more high-priced properties which were sold throughout the month.Find a Home That Fits Your Budget Today!Struggling to find a home that fits your budget and your needs? Stuart Clelland, one of Ontario’s top real estate agents, is here to help. Stuart has lived in York Region and Simcoe County for over 50 years. Not only is he dedicated to making you his number one priority, but he prides himself on the lifelong relationships he builds with all his clients. If you’re worried about the housing market, Stuart can put your worries at ease. With award-winning services making him one of the top sales representatives in the area, Stuart and his team serve everyone with integrity and honesty. If you’re worried about the rising housing prices and aren’t sure if you should buy or sell, contact Stuart and his team today. You can also visit his website for listings of communities all across Simcoe County and York Region, including Barrie, Innisfil, Newmarket, Bradford, and more.There’s a reason Stuart Clelland is considered the top 1% of 53,000-plus Toronto real estate agents, and the number 2 small market realtor in Canada! Whether you're a seller or buyer, Stuart and his team are here to suit all your needs — big or small! Contact him today



