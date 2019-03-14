Award-Winning Philanthropic Crowdfunding Available from KDG

KDG provides award-winning philanthropic crowdfunding

KDG in Allentown has been recognized for its crowdfunding efforts with colleges and universities across the nation.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nonprofits seeking to garner increased engagement, business process company KDG is offering its award-winning philanthropic crowdfunding. The Allentown company has helped colleges and universities around the nation engage students, alumni, and community members through custom donor portals.

These interactive interfaces keep donors coming back throughout the day by turning fundraising into a game and creating friendly competition through donor groups. Campaigns feature unique themes, mobile optimization, and around-the-clock support.

“We will work with your organization to help you land on the right message sure to engage,” says Kalyn Kates, lead UI/UX designer at KDG. “We will be with you every step of the way, from concept to development to launch.”

KDG has become the recognized leader in creating memorable and unique higher ed crowdfunding campaigns. The company’s UI/UX team has been the recipient of a CASE Platinum Award, several Davey Awards, and numerous other awards from prominent design competitions. Organizations KDG has developed campaigns for include Drexel University, Florida Institute of Technology, and Muhlenberg College.

To learn more about philanthropic crowdfunding and support available from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Welcome to KDG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.