Ziad EL Shurafa reviews CBI in Moldova

Ziad El Shurafa

In light of the new government approved Citizenship By Investment program in Moldova, Ziad El Shurafa reviews the potential of Moldova

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the new government approved Citizenship By Investment program in Moldova, Ziad El Shurafa reviews the potential of Moldova being a magnet to investors and high net-worth individuals seeking second citizenship. On January 1, 2019, The Moldova government officially started accepting applications for its Citizenship By Investment program.

"Moldova, in my opinion, represents more than just another passport in your collection, but an actual destination for immigration,” said Ziad El Shurafa, a citizenship consultant. “Compared to other countries offering citizenship by investment, it feels more like a place to live, as opposed to a holiday destination.”

The new CBI program in Moldova has many advantages including the ability to travel visa-free to over 122 countries, the lowest capital required amongst European programs, significant opportunities in real estate, high quality of living and a vibrant community.

Ziad EL Shurafa evaluated the Moldova Citizenship By Investment program and is sharing his findings online at his Blog found at https://www.ziad-el-shurafa.com

Ziad EL Shurafa is a 20-year veteran of the citizenship industry and is motivated to evaluate and educate the public about different Citizenship By Investment programs available.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.