Sellers Containers Unveils the Return of the EN-Compliant Trade Waste Bin

Sellers Containers Trade Waste Bins

Sellers Containers, leading UK manufacturer of waste containment products, has expanded its product range with EN-compliant Sellers Trade Waste Bin.

OLDHAM, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sellers Containers, a subsidiary of the Visionscape Group and the UK’s leading manufacturer of bins, skips and containers, has expanded its unrivalled product range with the addition of the Sellers Trade Waste Bins.

Sellers Trade Waste Bins are built according to strict EN specifications for durability, usability and safety.

We have implemented a thoughtful design that takes into account ease of use, mobility, hygiene, efficient waste management, and safety and security of users and the public.

Sellers Trade Waste Bins are hot-dip galvanised in zinc, offering maximum protection against corrosion, and comes with the option of coloured power coating while its black rotationally-moulded, double skinned plastic lid acts as a fire retardant when lid is closed.

It is equipped with a foot pedal for hands-free operation; base drain plug for easy drainage; and customisable front panel for security and branding.

The Sellers Trade Waste Bins range also allows for integration of RFID chip that generates 100% read for smarter and quicker identification and weighing process.

“The Sellers Trade Waste Bins are the product of intensive research and development, close collaboration and unwavering commitment of Sellers Containers to deliver superior quality and ingenuity in all of our product lines. We aim to provide enhanced quality, service and safety to our customers through our newest range of Sellers bins and all our products” said Marcus Davies, Managing Director of Sellers Containers, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company.

About Sellers Containers:

Established in 1975, Sellers Containers is recognised as the UK’s leading manufacturer of waste containment products with an unrivalled range of fully customisable bins, skips and containers that meet Container Handling Equipment Manufacturers Association (CHEM) standards.

We design, manufacture, and supply high-quality metal waste bins, skips and containers with premium service, delivering innovative and customised commercial waste bins, wheelie domestic bins, and industrial and municipal skips and containers, servicing a diverse range of industries.

About the Visionscape Group:

The Visionscape Group are a multifaceted environmental utility conglomerate providing innovative solutions across the waste management value chain for diverse industries across the world.

Driven by our Circular Economy business model, each of our subsidiaries specialises in providing products and services in key sectors – ranging from turnkey environmental solutions in the areas of waste management, sanitation, and wastewater treatment for governments and municipalities, to resource management, recycling and manufacturing, and waste-to-energy.

Visit www.visionscape.group for more information.



