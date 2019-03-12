GRC International Group plc, parent company of IT Governance, acquires DQM GRC

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance Ltd, the leading global provider of cyber security, cyber risk and privacy management solutions, is delighted to announce that its parent company, GRC International Group plc, has acquired DQM GRC.

DQM GRC is a specialist in data protection and e-privacy compliance services as well as audit and data governance technologies. Since forming in 1996, the company has supported many organisations with their General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance projects across a variety of sectors, including media, finance, retail, publishing, not-for-profit, marketing and advertising.

The acquisition of DQM is a unique opportunity to expand the range of products and services that both organisations offer customers, and ensures that capabilities can meet the demands of the current cyber risk environment.

Alan Calder, chief executive officer of GRC International Group and founder of IT Governance, said: “This strategic acquisition is another step forward in the growth strategy of GRC International, enabling us to capitalise further on the significant opportunities within the IT governance, risk and compliance market, and to extend GRC’s existing capabilities and its range of products and services. DQM boasts market-leading expertise in data consultancy, an impressive customer base and unique solutions, giving us clear opportunities for cross-selling and upselling our products and services. We look forward to welcoming DQM into GRC International Group.”

Peter Galdies, founder and director of DQM GRC, said: “We are looking forward to becoming part of GRC International Group and working with its team. Our existing offerings will complement GRC’s products and services well, and the opportunities for synergy creation and cross-selling will significantly strengthen the Group’s future prospects.”

IT Governance Ltd is a division of GRC International Group. The Group is the holding company for a group of companies providing a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements of organisations to enable them to meet the relevant commercial requirements and regulatory standards.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security solutions, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



