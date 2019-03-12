Brenda McGuire of WorldWide Connect and Global Gals to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a globalized business world, cross-cultural effectiveness is essential.

With an international business and travel career spanning 25 years, Brenda McGuire is a leading expert on teaching individuals and business leaders how to connect across cultures and succeed globally.

Brenda is the founder of two international companies – WorldWide Connect and Global Gals – both specialize in helping people navigate effectively across diverse cultures, time zones and borders. Brenda and her team have provided cross-cultural training and global skills development programs to thousands of individuals and corporations on six continents.

“Through WorldWide Connect, we help prepare business professionals to be more culturally competent and effective. Whether you are moving to a new country, conducting business globally, or leading a multi-cultural team it’s important to understand the culture you’re living or working in. If you don’t know what you don’t know – when working with other cultures – you could end up negatively impacting your bottom line, brand value, and reputation,” says Brenda.

Each country has its own unique business customs, etiquette and cultural do’s and don’ts. When you arrive at your destination, do you know the appropriate business attire? How to negotiate effectively? Or whether or not it’s polite to make direct eye contact?

“The rules can be very different for men and women. I learned that first-hand through my travels to over 80 countries and living abroad in 6 countries. My own global journey and experiences inspired me to create Global Gals, to empower and educate women to successfully live, work and travel this amazing world.”

Global Gals helps women to achieve their personal and professional goals - whether they be C-level executives, young professionals, expatriates or first-time international travelers. Through their culture courses, travel workshops retreats, and coaching, they help women to feel more confident, safe and savvy.

“Global Gals teaches women how to successfully live and work globally,” says Brenda. “Examples of women we’ve worked with include: a woman who wanted to advance her global career and move into a leadership role; and another woman who wanted to be successful on her international assignment in the Middle East; and another professional seeking to work remotely as she travels the world.”

“Some women may say, ‘I want to go out and see the world. I want to work abroad,’ but they don't know how to get started, so we provide the necessary tools, resources and support needed to help them turn their dreams into a reality. We help them explore the many unique and ‘life-changing’ ways that they can achieve their travel and business goals -- whether becoming a digital nomad, living overseas, volunteering in another country, taking a Gap Year, sailing around the world, retiring abroad or…”

CUTV News Radio will feature Brenda McGuire in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 14th at 11am EST and with Jim Masters on March 21st at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on WorldWide Connect, visit www.worldwideconnect.com

For more information on Global Gals, visit www.globalgals.com

For more information on Brenda McGuire, visit brendamcguire.com



