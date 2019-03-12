Beat Street with Producer J Chamberlain

Linda Guerra

J Chamberlain Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Producer/Composer (Ghost Producer) J Chamberlain brings you a new hip/hop music library with a taste of that classic trap sound. Chamberlain's music library has a wide variety of style. This new collection of instrumentals are Grade A Certified "Beat Bangerz" and will continually be updated monthly.Chamberlain offers professional quality beats for a great price. After placements on MTV, Oxygen, and a few music licensing contracts Jay has upgraded his library with some lit hip/hop tracks that can't be denied. Chamberlain brings a new type of sound that will surprise audiences around the globe. He continues to work with artist around the USA and Europe.Photo by Chris Salinas Linda Guerra from (Los Angeles, CA)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.