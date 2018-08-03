Future Club Life
Hot Producer J Chamberlain is Turning Heads with New Release Future Club Life featuring Hot New Single Brand New MeNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J Chamberlain's Future Club Life featuring hot new single “Brand New Me” will be available August 13th. The EP is the first in a series of 3 EP's that will be released from August to January 2019.
Chamberlain brings that EDM, Dance, and Pop sound that his fans have become accustomed to. Chamberlain steps up to the plate and looks to assert himself among the more well known producers in the industry today with amazing vocalist on Brand New Me, Summer Style, and Missing You.
Chamberlain’s beats have that flavor and that bounce that fans can taste. He has truly mastered and perfected his own unique sound. True music lovers and tastemakers must take note of Chamberlain’s growth and skill as a rising producer. There is no doubt he is becoming “one to watch”.
Future Club Life is a must buy for 2018. Go visit jchamberlainmusic.com for more music & free downloads. Press play and get lost in “That Sound”.
Jeremy Simple
J Chamberlain - Size Up Music
8322306941
email us here