Overall, Tamil Eelam will be wealthier than Singapore. Our goal Gross National Product (GNP) per capita will be $60,000 in ten years following our freedom

NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Print for Tamil Eelam’s Economy

US Tamils have drafted a economical blueprint for Tamil Eelam. According to a Tamil spokesman, the following economical blue print will boost the economy of the Tamils in different economic sectors and overall economic activity.

The following will support economically the Tamils’ argument for a separate state called “Tamil Eelam”.

1. The area of Tamil Eelam is 7,290 sq. mi. There are 45 countries smaller than Tamil Eelam (north-east of Sri Lanka) in the world.

2. One million members of the Tamil diaspora have been forced to live outside of Sri Lanka because of genocidal war. Most of these people will return to their homeland if they can find safety, security, and freedom. They can bring more than 100 billion dollars to Tamil Eelam’s economy if they immigrate to their homeland.

3. Tamils are good administrators and know how to manage a country, as they demonstrated to their British colonial rulers. The British were impressed by the Tamil management style and let them handle Ceylon’s administration during British rule. To improve the Tamils’ knowledge and talents, the British built many schools in Tamil areas to the northeast of Ceylon. It made Tamils some of the most highly intellectual people in Southeast Asia.

4. Tamil Eelam will build high-quality hospitals by inviting thousands of Tamil doctors who are currently working in western countries to return. These hospitals can be specialized and become world-class treatment centers for various diseases. This will attract foreigners to come for health treatments, similar to what is currently happening in India and Singapore.

5. Tamil Eelam will acquire technological advantages by bringing Tamil scientists and engineers back from their immigrant countries. We can revolutionize information technology and other engineering fields such as mechanical, chemical, electrical, and civil specialties. Building high-tech research centers will help to create new technological products that will compete with other nations. Our scientific advancement will bring more high-tech, skilled people to our newly-formed country.

6. We will develop the best universities in different disciplines (medicine, engineering, business, etc.) by brining Tamil academics into the country. This will encourage foreign students from all over the world to come to study in Tamil Eelam. We will encourage the students to do research in medicine and technology.

7. Tamils can speak excellent English. This will help to set up calling centers for foreign companies.

8. With backgrounds in higher education, Tamils can help the western world’s efforts to outsource software, manufacturing, medicine (especially radiology) and other fields.

9. Diaspora Tamils will bring back their various business trades that they have learned from their settled countries. This would help us to export various products, especially food items, to neighboring countries in Southeast Asia.

10. Manufacturing cars and small planes will help our economy further.

11. We will make the minimum salary $12,000 per year. This will improve our lifestyle and economy.

12. We will welcome foreign workers to fill any shortage of labor to improve our economy.

13. We proclaim more land from sea, so that we can manage our population growth along with our economic growth.

14. About 360 miles of ocean water is surrounded by Tamil Eelam. This ocean is rich with fisheries. It will allow for a profitable coastal economy supported by fisheries and tourism.

Overall, Tamil Eelam will be wealthier than Singapore. Our goal Gross National Product (GNP) per capita will be $60,000 in ten years following our freedom from the Sri Lankan Sinhalese Buddhists regime.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.