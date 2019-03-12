School Security Systems for Cost-Effective Protection Introduced by Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

School security systems that provide cost-effective protection to all types of facilities just introduced by Ace Computers.

Our CANS cloud solution is a very cost-effective way to provide comprehensive protection and peace of mind.” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just introduced school security systems that provide cost-effective protection to all types of facilities. With a single tap on a desktop or mobile device, Ace Computers Campus Alert, Notification, and Security cloud solution (CANS), provides complete mass notification capabilities that integrate with existing facility emergency systems such as door cameras, PA systems, fire alarms and digital signage.

The CANS solution includes 12 emergency alerts managed from a single dashboard on a desktop or mobile device. Facilities can add safety, security and communication options one layer at a time by building on what they already have and adding additional layers of protection and communication as needed. The software is flexible enough to work with existing infrastructure and grow with emergency management needs and budget. Key features include:

• Fire alarm and voice EVAC integration

• Security camera integration

• Door and card access integration

• PC alert

• LCD panel and digital signage

• Mobile app

• Wireless panic buttons

• LED signage and visual PA

• Shooter detection system integration

• Two-way radio integration

The monthly service fee eliminates the need for software licenses and purchasing new computer hardware.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We understand the growing security concerns of today’s facility administrators. Our CANS cloud solution is a very cost-effective way to provide comprehensive protection and peace of mind.”

Ace Computers’ CANS solution is the premier offering of its new division

Ace CloudTek, which leverages strategic partnerships with leading technology companies including ADT, IronNimbus, Steadfast, Layered Solutions, NovaStor, Druva, WholesaleBackup, Veeam, Rubrik, and CloudJumper. With contracts that include SEWP V, NETCENTS 2, GSA-70, and NASPO ValuePoint, Ace CloudTek is well positioned to provide solutions for enterprise; K-12 and higher education; healthcare; hospitality; and federal, state and local government.

Ace CloudTek solutions, including CANS, reduce costs, simplify operations, and increase business performance. Learn more at: https://www.acecloudtek.com/.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp

