Getting Your Dream Green Job

Two Green Career Workshops on March 22, 2019

Learn about the latest developments in the green career field and connect with others who are working to make a more sustainable economy and planet.” — Janine Finnell

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech and sustainability jobs are fast-growing segments of the economy. Have you been inspired by others working in these fields? Are you looking to land, create, pivot into, or move up into your dream green job? Is this your year to land the job you’ve been dreaming about?THIS IS AN IMPORTANT TIME TO MOVE INTO A GREEN CAREER. “The 2019 U.S. Energy & Employment Report ” identified important trends and skills for the 21st Century clean energy and sustainability workforce and economy. Proposals such as the New Green Deal and clean energy initiatives in numerous states are also spurring developments on low-carbon, smart, and resilient infrastructure. The Fourth National Climate Assessment and IPCC warned that the window of time is closing fast to prevent widespread, dangerous effects from climate change.LEADERS IN ENERGY (LE) IS OFFERING TWO GREEN CAREER WORKSHOPS ON FRIDAY MARCH, 22, 2019. LE is a community of engaged leaders advancing solutions for a sustainable energy system, economy, and world. We are a non-profit organization based in the Washington, DC area with a worldwide membership.The GREEN CAREER WORKSHOPS provide key insights on career strengths and preferences and how to tailor them to the growing green economy, e.g., clean energy, sustainability, circular economy, resiliency, and more. They are applicable for people with diverse skills, such as technical, managerial, communications, and policy.In the “Green Career Workshop 1.0: What’s Your Green Career Plan?” (8:30 am – 12:00 pm), you will begin to develop a career plan appropriate for your experience and interest including your strengths, skills, and knowledge. It is suitable for those who want to elevate their Green Career or those who want to pursue a Green Career.The afternoon “Green Career Workshop 2.0: What’s the Best “Fit” for Your Career Path?” (1:30 – 5:00 pm) will build on insights provided in the first workshop and offer experiential activities to develop next steps on your actionable career plan. You will identify your areas of specialization and interests, and hone a strategy to evolve your career on your chosen path. We’ll also cover how to assess potential employers and/or create your own opportunities.In each of these workshops, we will focus on what inspires you about the cleantech/green economy, marketplace needs and opportunities, and discuss your core values as they relate to your career.LEARN MORE ABOUT AND REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOPS. They will be held at the National Association of Homebuilders in Washington DC 1201 15th Street, NW | Washington, DC 20005 (Blue/Orange/Silver Line: McPherson Square | Red Line: Farragut North). Early bird and jobseeker/student discounts are available as well as a special package discount for both workshops.INSTRUCTOR BETH OFFENBACKER, PHD, is an expert in developing and implementing talent management programs for emerging and established professionals. Her experience spans the federal sector, electric power industry, a trade association, and a marketing firm. She also has extensive experience designing and leading community engagement processes for environmental projects (watersheds, stormwater/sewerage, and the circular economy). Dr. Offenbacker is active in green career trends and recently attended multiple green jobs forums in Europe. She is also a Tree Steward and founder of the Leadership Nature Center in Virginia. Her doctorate is from Virginia Tech’s Center for Public Administration and Policy.



