BPM Microsystems Expands Executive Management Team, Adds Global VP of Sales

Don McMahan, Vice President of Global Sales

Don McMahan has a history of successfully growing sales through channels and was named one of CRN’s Top Channel executives four years in a row

I look forward to having Don help us refine our sales strategy, improve our sales processes, and to be an important resource to assist our sales team and our partners continue on [our] growth curve” — William White, Founder and CEO of BPM Microsystems

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems is pleased to announce the addition of Don McMahan as Vice President of Global Sales. McMahan has a history of successfully growing sales through channels for companies large and small and was named one of CRN’s Top Channel executives four years in a row. “I am thrilled to join the management team at BPM, a company with a long legacy of delivering leading-edge solutions to some of the largest programmable semiconductor users in the world. It’s also very rewarding to join a US manufacturer that can compete on the world’s stage,” says McMahan.“I am excited to announce that Don McMahan has joined the BPM Microsystems management team as VP of Global Sales this week, helping all of us climb to new levels,” says William White, Founder and CEO of BPM Microsystems. “I look forward to having Don help us refine our sales strategy, improve our sales processes, and to be an important resource to assist our sales team and our partners continue on the growth curve BPM Microsystems has been tracking to for more than 30 years.”Mr. McMahan has nearly 40 years of senior sales management experience managing the Americas for a number of large technology companies such as Eastman Kodak, Fujitsu, and Hitachi. He has also helped dozens of smaller companies achieve growth by building infrastructure and process needed to scale sales. Don is also a Certified Sales Leader (CSL) and teaches classes for Sales Managers.Don has served his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT and now serves on the board of the North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District. He spends his weekends diving and fishing with his wife and family. He loves cycling and traveling the world.Founded in 1985, BPM Microsystems serves more than 2,000 companies in over 40 countries, including programming centers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), contract and semiconductor manufacturers. BPM programmers offer high-performance device handling, advanced serialization, and quality control, meeting the highest programming and cybersecurity standards for automotive, aerospace, medical, industrial and mobile device applications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.