Center for Autism and Related Disorders to Sponsor the 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k

9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k and Family Festival

Center for Autism and Related Disorders has returned as the Distinguished Service Medal Festival presenting sponsor for a record nine consecutive years.

CARD is proud to sponsor this event for the ninth year. It is so important to help military families with children with autism. These donations make a huge difference in the lives of these families.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Founder of CARD and Autism Care Today

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, Calif. (March 11, 2019) -- Autism Care Today (formerly ACT Today Autism Care & Treatment Today) announces that the Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD) will sponsor the family festival and kids’ zone at its 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival to be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay, San Diego. CARD has returned as the DistinguishedService Medal Festival presenting sponsor for a record nine consecutive years. The charitable event is open to the community and will benefit military families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Since 2011, the event has raised over $800,000 in autism care and treatment for military children. The event also celebrates Autism Awareness Month and the Month of the Military Child.“We’re asking the greater San Diego community to join us and help the families of those who serve and defend our freedoms,” says Nancy Alspaugh-Jackson, Autism Care Today executive director. “Military families are often relocated and those with children with special needs experience significant treatment gaps in care and support. We appreciate the continuous support of CARD as a founding sponsor of this event, helping to bridge that gap and lighten the load military families carry.”Participants of the 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival will enjoy a scenic 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1-mile fun run. After crossing the finish line, they can celebrate at the family festival sponsored by CARD. The festival will include live music, wine provided by ONEHOPE Wine and beer provided by Stone Brewing Co. (for those 21+), vendor booths, kids’ zone (bounce house, carnival games, face painting, arts & crafts, Easter egg hunt) and a quiet zone staffed by ABA therapists.Founder of CARD and Autism Care Today, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh said, "CARD is proud to sponsor this event for the ninth year. It is so important to help military families with children with autism. These donations make a huge difference in the lives of these families. Some families use this money to buy safety equipment, some use it to pay their co-pays so they can get more insurance coverage, and others use this money for medical treatments or lab tests that are not covered by their insurance, and many other needs. We are very proud to support our military families with this run."Since the inception of the organization in 2005, Autism Care Today has raised and distributed over $1.85 million in grants that pay for behavioral therapy, medical care, assistive technology, speech and occupational therapy, safety equipment and other services. Their distribution of grants to families in 2018 is overshadowed by the overwhelming $5 million in grant requests each year.In addition to CARD as the Distinguished Service Medal Festival Presenting sponsor, other sponsors for the 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival include the Medal of Honor title sponsor ONEHOPE; Bronze Medal sponsors SeaWorld San Diego, Starbucks, Stone Brewing Company, Verizon and Woodstock’s Pizza; Purple Heart sponsors Barons Market, Lumena Financial, Road Runner Sports, Sandy and David Stone & Family, Suja Juice and Tolman & Wiker Insurance Services, LLC; Achievement Medal sponsors Tensor ID, Inc., Deborah Trevino Real Estate Group Prestige Properties & Finance and the San Diego Padres.About Autism Care Today:Autism Care Today is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and funding to families of children with autism who cannot afford or access the necessary tools their children need to reach their full potential. For more information about Autism Care Today, visit: www.act-today.org About Autism Care Today for Military Families:Autism Care Today for Military Families (ATMF), is a national program of Autism Care Today. It was launched in July 2010. ATMF works to improve awareness and delivery of effective autism services and provides financial assistance to military families to help defray out-of-pocket costs associated with autism treatments, services and other quality-of-life programs. For more information about Autism Care Today for Military Families, visit: www.act-today.org/atmf About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD):The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) was established in 1990 by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh and is one of the largest organizations in the world providing interventions toward the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). CARD is known for its expertise in providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is an empirically proven method for treating individuals with ASD and is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. With over 5,000 employees across the nation, CARD's mission is to make a difference in the world by providing top quality, innovative, evidence-based and effective treatment to ensure that individuals fulfill their potential. For more information, visit www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.For more information, call 877-922-8863, email info@act-today.org or visit www.act-today.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.