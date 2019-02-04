9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k and Family Festival

San Diego hosts this 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival benefiting military children with autism

“We’re asking the greater San Diego community to join us and help the families of those who serve and defend our freedoms.” — Nancy Alspaugh-Jackson, Autism Care Today executive director

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, Calif. (February 04, 2019) -- Autism Care Today (formerly ACT Today Autism Care & Treatment Today) announces its 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay, San Diego. ONEHOPE has returned as the Medal of Honor title sponsor for a record nine consecutive years. The charitable event is open to the community and will benefit military families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Since 2011, the event has raised over $800,000 in autism care and treatment for military children. The event also celebrates Autism Awareness Month and the Month of the Military Child.“We’re asking the greater San Diego community to join us and help the families of those who serve and defend our freedoms,” says Nancy Alspaugh-Jackson, Autism Care Today executive director. “Military families are often relocated and those with children with special needs experience significant treatment gaps in care and support. We appreciate the continuous support of ONEHOPE as the title sponsor of this event, helping to bridge that gap and lighten the load military families carry.”Participants of the 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival will enjoy a scenic 5k, 10k (both chip-timed) or 1-mile fun run. After crossing the finish line, they can celebrate at the family festival sponsored by the Center for Autism & Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD). The festival will include live music, wine provided by ONEHOPE Wine and beer provided by Stone Brewing Co. (for those 21+), vendor booths, kids’ zone (bounce house, carnival games, face painting, arts & crafts, Easter egg hunt) and a quiet zone staffed by ABA therapists.ONEHOPE Co-founder Tom Leahy said of his company’s continuing support of the event, “We are honored to support military families and the work that Autism Care Today is doing for those families that have children with special needs. ONEHOPE was started with a mission of giving and is proud to be a long-time partner of this powerful organization and inspiring annual event.”Since the inception of the organization in 2005, Autism Care Today has raised and distributed over $1.75 million in grants that pay for behavioral therapy, medical care, assistive technology, speech and occupational therapy, safety equipment and other services. Their distribution of grants to families in 2018 is overshadowed by the overwhelming $5 million in grant requests each year.In addition to ONEHOPE as the Medal of Honor title sponsor, other sponsors for the 9th Annual ONEHOPE Autism Care Today for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival include the Distinguished Service Medal Festival presenting sponsor Center for Autism and Related Disorders; Bronze Medal sponsors SeaWorld San Diego, Starbucks, Stone Brewing Company, Verizon and Woodstock’s Pizza; Purple Heart sponsors Barons Market, Lumena Financial, Road Runner Sports, Suja Juice and Tolman & Wiker Insurance Services, LLC; Achievement Medal sponsors Tensor ID, Inc. and the San Diego Padres.About Autism Care Today:Autism Care Today is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and funding to families of children with autism who cannot afford or access the necessary tools their children need to reach their full potential. For more information about Autism Care Today, visit: www.act-today.org About Autism Care Today for Military Families:Autism Care Today for Military Families (ATMF), is a national program of Autism Care Today. It was launched in July 2010. ATMF works to improve awareness and delivery of effective autism services and provides financial assistance to military families to help defray out-of-pocket costs associated with autism treatments, services and other quality-of-life programs. For more information about Autism Care Today for Military Families, visit: www.act-today.org/atmf About ONEHOPE:Located in the heart of Napa Valley, ONEHOPE’s mission is to bring people together to celebrate and serve the world. Each of ONEHOPE’s thoughtfully-crafted products support a charitable cause, empowering people to do more good through everyday actions. Primarily produced in collaboration with Rob Mondavi Jr., ONEHOPE provides award-winning wine with a measurable social impact. Since its launch, more than $3 million in donations have been made to help feed the hungry, provide clinical trials for cancer patients, find forever homes for shelter animals, and much more. For more information on ONEHOPE, visit www.ONEHOPEwine.com For more information, call 877-922-8863, email info@act-today.org or visit www.act-today.org ###



