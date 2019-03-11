tlmNEXUS Sign up as Gold Sponsor for the Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2019

Defence Aviation Safety 2019

SMi Group reports: Only 7 weeks left until the Defence Aviation Safety conference in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, the Defence Aviation Safety conference will convene in London, UK on the 29th-30th April 2019.Conference organisers, SMi Group are delighted to announce that tlmNEXUS have signed up as Gold Sponsor for this year’s Defence Aviation Safety conference. They will be presenting a keynote session (presentation details to follow) and exhibiting.The two-day event will also host Lead sponsor BAE Systems, Gold Sponsor Babcock, as well as Sponsors Rolls Royce and Tudor Tech.With only 7 weeks remaining until the conference, places can be reserved at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress The 2019 agenda features a series of in-depth presentations from senior military leaders with responsibility for safety in the aviation domain as well as international defence experts from government and industry.Key topics to be covered include designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each; ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems; weapons safety and integration; safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems; how military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process; mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence; certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle; and more.UK speakers:• Lieutenant General Richard Felton CBE, Director General, Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD• Air Vice-Marshal Steven Shell OBE, Director Military Aviation Authority, UK MoD• Air Vice-Marshal Graham Russell, Director Helicopters, DE&S, UK MoD• Rear Admiral Jonathan Pentreath, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, Army Head Quarters, UK MoD• Mr. Timothy Rowntree, Director Safety & Environment, Quality and Technology, DE&S, UK MoD• Air Commodore Mark Chappell, Typhoon Force Commander, Royal Air Force• Air Commodore Mark Jeffrey, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air ForceInternational expert speakers:• Major General Gunter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority,German MoD• Major General John T. Rauch Jr, Air Force Chief of Safety Commander, Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force• Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General Defence Aviation Safety Authority,Australian Air Force• Brigadier General Rolf Folland, Norwegian Air inspectorate of Flying, Norwegian Air Force• Brigadier General Bradford J Gering, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Aviation, US Marine Corps• Air Commodore Jan-Paul Apon, Director, Military Aviation Authority, Netherlands Armed Forces• Brigadier General Laurent Aubigny, Director State Aviation Safety Authority, French Armed Forces• Colonel Anders Janson, Director of the Swedish Military Aviation Authority, Swedish Armed Forces• Colonel Lubomir Sitta, Director, Military Aviation Authority, Czech Armed Forces• Colonel Steven G. Owen, Director of Safety for Air Combat Command (ACC), US Air Force• Colonel Kimmo Nortaja, Director, Military Aviation Authority, Finnish Armed Forces• Colonel Filippo Trigilio, (Italian Air Force) Vice Directorate, Technical, 1st Office Chief – Airworthiness Directorate for Air Armaments and The Airworthiness (Daaa), Italian Ministry of DefenceIndustry Speakers:• Luke Logan, Engineering Director, BAE Systems Air• Roger Hardy, Chief Executive, Aviation, Babcock International Group Plc• Gareth D.Jones, Engineering & Technology Director, Rolls-Royce DefenceThe event brochure is available to download at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress As the only event specifically dedicated to Defence Aviation Safety, this is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.Defence Aviation Safety29th – 30th April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: Babcock International, tlmNEXUSSponsored by: Rolls-Royce, TUDOR TECHTo sponsor and/or exhibit at the conference, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



