TurnKey Internet, Inc. Launches All New PRO Series Dedicated Servers

The new servers provide workload optimized performance, improved hardware security and feature the latest highest performance hardware TurnKey has ever offered.

LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet has announced today the launch of their all new PRO Series Dedicated Server product line. The new servers provide workload optimized performance, improved hardware security and feature the latest, highest performance hardware TurnKey has ever offered.The new PRO Series Dedicated Servers from TurnKey Internet are powered by enterprise grade Dell PowerEdge R630 servers containing the latest Intel Xeon E5 v3 & v4 processors, and feature 8 to 22-core CPU options. Each server can be customized to feature a single or dual processor configuration, with a maximum total of 44 physical CPU cores and 88 Hyper-Threading cores.TurnKey’s PRO Series servers come standard with high performance DDR4 Memory, which can be configured to up to 768 GB, and ultra-fast SSD drives, making them more than four times faster than previous models. For added performance and reliability, TurnKey also equipped all PRO Series servers with Dell RAID card controllers.The PRO Series servers are housed in TurnKey Internet’s company owned SSAE-18 certified New York data center, which is staffed 24/7/365 with highly trained engineers who are always available by phone, live chat, or helpdesk. Each server is directly connected to a dedicated gigabit network port featuring premium Tier-1 bandwidth powered by TurnKey’s redundant BGP4 internet backbone.“Our client’s increasing computer work load demands from AI, Big Data, and machine learning have outpaced the needs of typical cloud deployments,” said Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet. He continued, “Our PRO Series Bare Metal Dedicated Servers utilizing the latest Intel Xeon E5 chips combined with DDR4 Memory offer substantially superior performance to cloud environments.”For more information about TurnKey Internet’s PRO Series Dedicated Servers or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit https://turnkeyinternet.net/ About TurnKey InternetFounded in 1999, TurnKey Internet, Inc. is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with Data Centers in New York and California specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered in both East Coast and West Coast, USA - include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in New York's Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet's Flagship company owned data center is SSAE-18 SOC 1 & SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site Solar and Hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and is the 39th ENERGY STAR® Certified Data Center in the United States. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net/media



