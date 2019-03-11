ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding

ComplianceOnline and subject matter expert, Kelly Eisenhardt, will conduct a two day seminar on specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a sold-out event in San Diego this February, ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 700 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced that it will be conducting its popular seminar on REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding in Houston, TX, on June 13 and 14, 2019.

The two day seminar will provide better understanding of organization’s liability under RoHS and REACH. It will discuss in detail the various RoHS and REACH guidelines, REACH registration of substances, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC), supply chain communication and responsibility of RoHS.

The seminar will also address the International requirements of RoHS including three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed to ensure compliance.

Speaker Kelly Eisenhardt has over 20 years’ experience in IT and Compliance Software Development. Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain. She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.

Dates: Thursday, June 13, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Friday, June 14, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.00 PM)

Location: Houston, TX

Registration Cost: $1,699.00 per registration

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

