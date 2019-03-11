Author and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Joy Bodzioch to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With such hectic and stressful lives it can be truly overwhelming to find the inner peace and fulfillment we all long for. What does it take to live a life of meaning and satisfaction regardless of our challenges?

Dr. Joy is a clinical psychologist and author of 5 books including Discover Joy: Well-being God’s Way, Discover Joy in Your Marriage, and her new book, 10 Keys to a Rich & Satisfying Life: Timeless Wisdom for Total Well-Being.

“The theme that flows through my work and writing is that we can learn specific attitudes and skills that help us live our best possible life,” says Joy. “A key goal is developing inner peace – which actually leads to outer peace – harmonious relationships with the people in our lives! Think about it: when your heart is serene and you accept your own humanity and imperfections, it’s much easier to accept the flaws in other people!”

Joy admits that for years she cared too much about other people’s feelings – struggling to please everyone. She was also influenced by her mother’s

undiagnosed depression – and although Joy didn’t fully understand it, she longed to help those trapped in a life of unhappiness. This inspired her search for the secrets of true fulfillment, and in 1983 she received a doctorate in psychology from Texas Woman’s University.

“Obviously there are people who need medication when biochemical influences impact mental health,” says Joy. “But more often attitudes and choices affect our sense of well-being. Joy’s new book uses the principles of positive psychology to elaborate biblical concepts that enhance well-being in five areas – spiritual, intellectual, emotional, physical, and relational. All these levels of well-being are essential to overall health.

Along with operating a private practice, Joy worked in a pain clinic for four years, where she quickly noticed that people who have an unwavering faith overcome and cope with their pain much more easily than those who don’t. The bottom line is realizing that everything we experience can teach us to live better lives!

“Although much evil has been perpetrated in the name of religion, I wholeheartedly believe the Bible teaches us the ideal way to live. Even those who aren’t Christian can follow these basic principles. When we give God a chance we can live much more abundantly,” says Joy. “In fact, we can choose well-being by choosing faith, choosing forgiveness, and choosing to focus on the positive in every situation!”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Joy Bodzioch in an interview with Doug Lewellyn on Wednesday March 13th at 2PM EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit www.discoverjoyonline.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.