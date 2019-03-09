Women Breaking Ground
Women Breaking Ground on International Women's Day
Assisting with the new changes and the latest artist development; Thump Agency is also pleased to announce their partnership with Charles Morales of DefJam fame.
Thump Agency, The Premier Agency for the Music Industry™ has new ideas, concepts and artists; shaping and changing the music industry.
Founded by two minority women, Raquel R Sánchez and Christine Coupet, both veterans of the music industry had a mission in mind. To bring women back to the music arena. Working collaboratively the two women have embarked on bringing back music to the masses where authenticity is celebrated.
Come and join us on International Women’s day, as we break “glass” ceilings!
