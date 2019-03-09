Women Breaking Ground on International Women's Day

A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream that you dream together is reality.” — Yoko Ono

NANUET, NY, USA, March 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thump Enterprises, Ltd would like to proudly announce their latest expansion in the unveiling of Thump Label, an independent label; running exclusive content, beats and artists within Thump Agency Assisting with the new changes and the latest artist development; Thump Agency is also pleased to announce their partnership with Charles Morales of DefJam fame.Thump Agency, The Premier Agency for the Music Industry™ has new ideas, concepts and artists; shaping and changing the music industry.Founded by two minority women, Raquel R Sánchez and Christine Coupet, both veterans of the music industry had a mission in mind. To bring women back to the music arena. Working collaboratively the two women have embarked on bringing back music to the masses where authenticity is celebrated.Come and join us on International Women’s day, as we break “glass” ceilings!



