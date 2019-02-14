Thump Agency relaunches the Premier Agency for the Music Industry

There is an untold story behind every favorite song.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Christine CoupetPhone: 833-THUMP-AGEmail: info@ thump.agency Thump Agency launches the Premier Agency for the Music IndustryThere is an untold story behind every favorite song.New York, NY (2/14/19) ¬— Announcing the relaunch of Thump Agency. Thump Agency is the latest in artist representation in the music industry, covering all genres. The focus is to aid an artist or musician, not just in marketing and branding, but to help in their development asan artist.Thump Agency created an agency that offers more than just management. Our founders, Raquel R. Sánchez and Christine Coupet, have over 30 years of experience in A&R, artist management and booking, as well as marketing campaigns specific to the music industry.Combining their experiences, both founders are minority women in the music business that knew that they would be met with some challenges.Services offered at Thump Agency include everything a DJ, producer or vocalist needs from music publishing to graphic design to publicity and much more. The ladies have also recently garnered the aid of Charles Morales, a former DefJam executive. Along with a new staff, new social media publicist and a brand new website (www.thump.agency), Thump Agency is well on its way to being the premier agency in the music industry.About Thump AgencyOur marketing & music promotion services have helped launch many artists careers over the decades. Our main objective is to deliver record label marketing with affordable prices to the independent DJ/producer/artist! Let’s get you started today and blow your career out of the world!Learn more at http://thump.agency ###If you would like more information about this topic, please call Christine Coupet at 833-THUMP-AG, or email info@thump.agency.



