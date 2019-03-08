Micro C Imaging is Revolutionizing Medical Imaging at Orthopaedic Surgeons Global Meeting

Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder to demonstrate Micro C at AAOS Youssra Marjoua MD appointed as International Medicine Chief by Micro C Imaging Micro C solution includes a compact, handheld X-ray emitter

Dr. Gregory Kolovich presents the Micro C™, world’s first handheld X-ray device, at Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

AAOS offers a unique opportunity for me to address the valuable questions of my orthopedist peers about Micro C applications and operation” — Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Micro C Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregory Kolovich Micro C Imaging Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, will present “Micro C Revolutionizes Medical Imaging” at the Innovation Theater of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) on Wednesday, March 13th at the Venetian/Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. During the Academy meeting the Micro C team will reach orthopedists engaged in the diagnosis, care, and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders with demonstrations of the uses and benefits of the Micro C™ at its Booth #1864. The AAOS annual meeting of the 39,000-member American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) attracts 15,000 AAOS members who will attend the March 12-16 meeting and visit the exhibition halls March 13-15.The Micro C is a handheld X-ray and digital camera that is ergonomically designed for surgeons and physicians treating distal extremities. Micro C will enable medical professionals to capture images with greater accuracy, clarity, safety, and speed. It incorporates a still, video and infrared camera, together with an image receptor and software enabling image and data capture and PACS system integration. At AAOS the company will share results from Micro C testing programs that share the low radiation exposure as compared with devices currently and widely in use.The clinical embodiment will bring breakthrough mobile X-ray capability into physicians’ offices and clinics, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, rural medicine, sports medicine, military field settings, and global health. The surgical embodiment is intended for surgeons treating disorders of the extremities to reduce operative time, thus allowing hospitals and surgery centers to increase the utilization rate of their facilities and free up valuable surgical time to perform additional procedures. As it nears FDA clearance, the company is preparing to release the Micro C clinical embodiment for post-market research studies.“I look forward to presenting to my fellow orthopedists the purpose of and innovation behind the development of the Micro C. AAOS offers a unique opportunity for me to address the valuable questions of my orthopedist peers about Micro C applications and operation,” states Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Micro C Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. He adds, “Having been awarded a U.S. Patent in September 2018, Micro C has a strong, protected foundation to make X-ray imaging safer, faster and more effective for medical applications.”With 15% of AAOS attendees being international members, Dr. Youssra Marjoua , Micro C International Medicine Chief, notes, “We look forward to meeting orthopedists from around the world at AAOS as we intend to bring our X-ray and fluoroscopy capabilities into international markets. Putting our lightweight, mobile devices into the hands of medical professionals in global health settings, including rural clinics and medical missions, has been a company objective from our inception.”About Micro C™The Micro C™ is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray equipment that is bulky and expensive. Following achievement of FDA clearance, U.S. commercial launch of the product will be announced. For more information visit www.microcimaging.com or email: info@microimaging.com. At AAOS visit Micro C at Booth #1864 and attend Dr. Gregory Kolovich’s presentation at the Innovation Theater, Wednesday, March 13th at 3:15 pm at Booth #3032 Hall B at the Venetian/Sands Expo and Convention Center.



