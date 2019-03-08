ComplianceOnline Announces Seminar on Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment

ComplianceOnline and Industry Expert, Dr. Barry A. Friedman, will conduct a two day seminar on Raw Material Requirements in a cGMP environment.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 700 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced a seminar on Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment - Issues and Solutions. The two day seminar led by industry expert Barry A. Friedman will be held on April 25 and 26, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

This highly interactive seminar will cover issues surrounding raw material requirements in a cGMP environment to ensure compliance with Health Canada, FDA, USP and EP regulations. Dr. Friedman will also host discussions on topics such as compendial vs. non-compendial testing, ASQ testing, impact of raw materials in the timely production of a product, use of additional testing and much more. Case studies will be discussed to illustrate regulatory raw material issues.

For more information or to register for the seminar, please click here.

Seminar Instructor Dr. Barry Friedman is a Consultant in the Biotechnology, Regulatory Compliance and Aseptic Processing Arena. Dr. Friedman possesses over 30 years of industrial managerial experience in various aspects of biopharmaceuticals and medical devices to include regulatory compliance, expert witness testimony, GLP/GMP, quality control, auditing, sterility assurance, microbiological/analytical validations and fermentation technology.

This course will be beneficial for quality, regulatory and compliance professionals, manufacturing engineers, quality engineers and auditors. Personnel in research and development, microbiology and documentation will also benefit from this training.

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Friday, April 26, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Registration Cost: $1,699.00 per registration

Early bird discounts: For discounts on early registrations, please register now.

Register by phone: Please call our customer service specialists at +1-888-717-2436 or email to customercare@complianceonline.com

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our trainings, please visit our website.

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information please contact:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.