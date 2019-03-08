101VOICE Receives 2018 CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award

Workforce Optimization Innovation Award to 101VOICE

The CUSTOMER Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards recognizes 101VOICE Cloud Comm. platform as emerging as the true leaders in Workforce Optimization trend.

Overwhelmed to be the recipient of such an outstanding award. It’s gratifying to see that all the energy and effort we’ve invested in 101VOICE Cloud Communication has been recognized by the WPI award” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Management Corporation announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named 101VOICE as a 2018 CUSTOMER magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award winner.

“For the past 10 years, we have prided ourselves with offering state-of-the-art technologies and customized solutions built for businesses and their specific goals and requirements, in addition to the expected and traditional solutions every business demands,” said Arman Eghbali, President. “101VOICE innovation, service delivery, and world-class customer support offer customers the best ROI for short and long term, and the right tools and flexibility to optimize technology to be meaningful and valuable for each every business. 101VOICE Managed Cloud Communications services allow companies to scale the system as their business grows, so they have what they need when they need it, without unexpected expenses for maintenance and upgrades. In addition to world-class telephone services, customers have ready access to valuable features including online meetings, video, and audio conferencing, contact center, text messaging, speech-controlled auto-receptionist, managed Galaxy WiFi, and so much more. 101VOICE is the last communications service any business will ever need to buy.”

Eghbali added, “We’re excited and proud to be the recipient of such an outstanding award. It’s gratifying to see that all the energy and effort we’ve invested to create a remarkable family of services has been recognized by such an industry leading publication such as TMC.” For more info, visit www.101VOICE.com, contact by phone at 408-739-1100 or email at sales@101VOICE.com



The CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award recognizes vendors that are using metrics and data-driven analysis to advance the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor IT Management Corp with a Workforce Optimization Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its 101VOICE Managed Cloud solution family of services has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from IT Management Corp in 2019 and beyond.”

About IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE

IT Management Corporation dba 101VOICE is a recognized and rapidly growing company, recently added to the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US. 101VOICE is HIPAA certified and PCI compliant. Service quality, competitive pricing, service reliability, and exceptional, top-notch customer service are the cornerstones of the value 101VOICE delivers to each and every 101VOICE customer. IT Management Corp offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. Skilled technology consultants can help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions.



TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.



