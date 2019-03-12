Birding Walks With East Cascades Audubon Society Offered in the Old Mill District

For the sixth year in a row, popular free walking tours provide an opportunity to enjoy wildlife along the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon

BEND, OR, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once again, the Old Mill District and the East Cascades Audubon Society are offering bi-weekly bird walks to the public every other Friday, April 5 through May 17. These free walks are guided by an expert from the local Audubon Society, who will take participants on an exploration of the migratory corridor that runs along the Deschutes River. Following the riverside trails within the Old Mill District, the tours will provide an opportunity to see a wide range of bird species as they prepare for warmer weather with nesting and migration.“We are uniquely positioned in the Old Mill District to have an intimate look at some of the amazing wildlife that this region has to offer, especially when it comes to birds,” said Noelle Fredland, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “The Deschutes River attracts everything from bald eagles and osprey to wrens and waxwings. These walks give participants an insider’s look at the birds’ roles in our ecosystem, all while enjoying the great outdoors.”The bi-weekly, two-hour walks are appropriate for all ages and interested parties, from novices to experienced avian experts. Groups will meet at 10 am at the Ticket Mill in the core of the Old Mill District, where binoculars provided by Leupold are available for checkout. Participants can also pick up a specially designed birding list to help identify birds and some common animals seen along the walk.Bird Walk dates for 2019 are April 5 & 19 and May 3 & 17.About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com About East Cascades Audubon SocietyThe East Cascades Audubon Society (ECAS) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to the promotion and appreciation of the bird world. ECAS specializes in Central Oregon ornithology and is committed to bird conservation in the region. Besides outreach to the community in the form of field trips and events to observe and study birds, ECAS actively participates in data collection and other conservation projects that will help protect local bird populations. Join ECAS and help preserve the birds in the Central Oregon region at http://www.ecaudubon..org/ ###Media contact: Noelle Fredland, 541-312-0131, noelle@theoldmill.com



