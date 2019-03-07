Streamline Smart City Designs with New RF Solutions Guide

Amphenol RF releases the Smart Cities Solutions Guide geared at helping engineers find interconnect solutions for various IoT applications.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the Smart Cities Solutions Guide , a digital short-form catalog designed to streamline the interconnect selection process within the Smart City vertical. This comprehensive guide provides customers with an overview of the emerging IoT market, Smart City, and a breakdown of the core applications, alongside valuable product information required for developing the infrastructure necessary.RF technology is increasingly necessary for the infrastructure of Smart technology due to the increase in data collection devices and sensors. Utilizing real-time information allows for a rise in efficiency across industries, including health and safety. Amphenol RF connectors, cable assemblies and adapters enable wireless connectivity for nearly all Smart City initiatives where wireless connectivity is required to transmit data.This guide can be downloaded directly from the Amphenol RF website: https://www.amphenolrf.com/iot/smart-cities Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



