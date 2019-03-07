mycloud hospitality Platform Delivers Exceptional Value with Integrated Channel Manager Offer

mycloud Hospitality Logo

Prologic First is offering new mycloud hospitality platform customers a superb offer, including free channel manager, 50% off setup fees & free mobile WBE.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award winning mycloud hospitality platform from “mycloud hospitality“ delivers a wide range of benefits to businesses in the hospitality sector. The cloud-based hotel management software enables hoteliers and other hospitality businesses to enhance their operational efficiency and drive up profits, all through one integrated solution. And for customers who buy the innovative hotel software package before 31 March 2019, the benefits are even greater, with the integrated channel manager and mobile web booking engine are thrown in for free and setup fees reduced by 50%.

mycloud delivers a comprehensive solution for hotels, motels and Airbnb operators, from those with a single establishment all the way up to globe-spanning international chains. The hotel software includes everything from guest-facing services and front desk operations to a complete back-office. An e-POS system and housekeeping and guest/maintenance service management tool allow business managers to streamline their services, maximizing both efficiencies and revenues through the delivery of smart metric reviews and chain-wide review analysis.

The SaaS-based, integrated, fully automated nature of mycloud means that it also delivers outstanding financial planning capabilities, as well as handling tasks as varied as a central reservation system, multi-currency transactions, guest sentiment tracking, email marketing, food and beverage expenditure control, central guest profiles, central travel agent /corporate profiles, and the delivery of intel on competitors’ rates.

“We are delighted that mycloud has gone from strength to strength since we first developed it. Now, with several awards under its belt, we want our hospitality cloud solution to benefit even more businesses, so are offering a special discount package until the end of this month, with 50% off setup costs and free integrated channel manager and our cutting edge latest mobile web booking engine. It’s our way of sharing the advantages of mycloud more widely across the hospitality sector.”

The integrated channel manager allows hoteliers to automate distribution to OTAs, making it easier than ever for establishments to work with Expedia, Late Rooms, Booking.com and the like. The mobile web booking engine, meanwhile, delivers a slick, user-friendly experience for both staff and guests.

With a tiered pricing structure in place, mycloud is already budget-friendly. The March offer means that the comprehensive platform provides even more exceptional value for money.

Using mycloud means that hoteliers can manage their businesses with ease. For those running chains, the system’s ability to manage reservations across properties via CRS is invaluable. And for all hoteliers, the guest journey management functionality allows for the delivery of a seamless service at every point.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses in the UK, USA, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, India and Singapore. To enjoy the multi-award winning mycloud hospitality platform for less, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com and place your order before the end of March 2019.



