First Lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio Honored for Her "Hands Off Our Girls" Initiative

Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio is quickly making her mark in Sierra Leone history. For the first time in history, spearheaded by Bio, First Ladies from different African countries were united in the fight against gender based violence in Dec 2018.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mrs. Isatu N. Timbo Hosts First Lady Fatima Bio at Red Carpet Dinner Reception in Carson, California on March 8

We are proud of our First Lady Fatima Maada Bio for her mission to help and protect women and girls through her program, 'Hands Off Our Girls.'” — Honorary Consul of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mrs. Isatu N. Timbo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Her Excellency First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. Fatima Maada Bio will be honored by Honorary Consul of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mrs. Isatu N. Timbo, elected officials, and the Sierra Leonean Community in California at a red carpet dinner event on Friday, March 8, 2018 at the Unik Hall, 801 W. Victoria Street, Carson 90745. Media Check-In is 5:30 p.m. and Red Carpet is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Followed by Dinner and After Party until 2 am. Donations are strongly encouraged. Contact: [Talent Submissions] m.lemelle@att.net/[Media Submissions] Marie Lemelle at info@platinumstarpr.com.

"We are proud of our First Lady Fatima Maada Bio for her mission to help and protect women and girls," said Honorary Consul Timbo. In December 2018, Her Excellency launched “Hands Off Our Girls” to combat sexual violence, child trafficking and prostitution, child marriage and teenage pregnancy. On February 7, 2019, President Julius Maada Bio declared a National Emergency on rape and sexual based violence.

According to the Rainbow Initiative, a local organization dedicated to the fight against sexual violence, nearly 150 young Sierra Leonean women get pregnant due to rape every month.

"Rape is unacceptable and should be frowned at in society, while calling on women to not only help in the prosecution process, but to name and shame perpetrators found guilty before sending them to prison," said First Lady Bio. "We should not condone rapists, as they are bad people and what we should do is to name and shame them." Her Excellency is passionate about women rights and equality. She refers to the women of Sierra Leone as “Women of Substance.”

The Hollywood elite will also be in attendance to welcome the First Lady Fatima Bio. As one of the most elegant Nollywood actresses, she is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors Degree in Performing Art from the Roehampton Institute in London. She enjoyed a successful career in the African Film Industry, screenplay writer, and executive producer.

Invited/confirmed guests: Congresswoman Karen Bass; Congresswoman Maxine Waters; Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas; Alex Vargas, Mayor of Hawthorne; Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles; Tasha Cerda, Mayor of Gardena; Aja Brown, Mayor of Compton; Albert Robles, Mayor of Carson; James T. Butts, Mayor of Inglewood; Los Angeles City Councilman District 8 Marqueece Harris-Dawson; foreign ambassadors; members of the United Brothers and Sisters of Sierra Leone (UBSSL); Miguel A. Núñez Jr. (A Family Business); Patrick Faucette (The Haves and Have Nots); Two-Time Grammy Award Winning Artist Jerry Bell; Bonnie Pointer (The Pointer Sisters); Marc Cayce (Flint Tale); Suga-T (“The First Lady” of her family rap group The Click, featuring her brothers E40, D-Shot and cousin B-Legit); and more.

"Special thanks to everyone who quickly helped with extending invitations throughout Los Angeles County in order to help us honor our First Lady of Sierra Leone," said Mrs. Timbo, who spearheaded the special event. "I am especially grateful to Chief of Protocol Lourdes Saab of the Office of Protocol." The Office of Protocol is responsible for ensuring that appropriate protocol is observed when foreign dignitaries visit Los Angeles County; maintaining a liaison with the Los Angeles Consular Corps; promoting international business, tourism and cultural exchanges throughout Los Angeles County; and promoting international understanding and cultural awareness.



