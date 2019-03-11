New Public Opinion Firm Formed by Pollster Ernest Paicopolos

Our reports are blueprints for action and strategic road-maps for daily decision-making.” — Ernest Paicopolos

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran pollster Ernest Paicopolos announced the formation of a new public opinion and market research firm based in Andover, Massachusetts. Polity Research Consulting LLC serves a wide array of clients in the following sectors: healthcare, energy, financial services, politics, public affairs, food and beverage, media and many others.In its mission statement, Polity Research commits to: “provide clients with actionable data that informs critical decisions in business, public affairs and politics. We provide analysis that goes beyond surface percentages and identifies the underlying patterns of attitude-formation that can help you understand how popular opinion affects decisions in the real world.Mr. Paicopolos began his research career with Cambridge Survey Research, working on the 1980 presidential campaign of President Jimmy Carter. He then became a Vice-President of CSR's sister corporation, Cambridge Reports, Inc. In 1987, along with survey research pioneer John Gorman, he founded Opinion Dynamics Corporation. He has appeared on national television broadcasts as an expert political analyst—including multiple appearances on the Fox News Channel. He received his undergraduate degree in political science from Northeastern University. He did his graduate work in political science at the master's level at Northeastern University and at the doctoral level at the University of Massachusetts/Amherst.About his new venture, Paicopolos stated, “I look forward to bringing my more than forty years’ worth of research experience to our clients as they look to make their organizations more successful. Our reports don’t typically collect dust on corporate bookshelves, they are blueprints for action and strategic road-maps for daily decision-making. Polity Research is committed to this research paradigm. It's in our DNA.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.