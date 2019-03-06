The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Premieres “Come and Get it” at the Scientology Information Center

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast theatre performing Mr. Hubbard's military-based western story, “Come and Get it” at the Scientology Information Center on Feb. 16th in Downtown Clearwater. The theatre's next performance will be on April 13th.

These performances are a way people can ‘step back in time’ and experience entertainment how it was before TV or the Internet,” — Joanie Sigal, the show’s producer

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday February 16th the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre performed, “Come and Get it” a Western story written by Mr. Hubbard at the Scientology Information Center, 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater. Guests in attendance were intrigued by the live theatre reading, replete with gunslingers, sound effects and non-stop action. A pre-performance set of music reminiscent of the 1930s and ‘40s was performed by Ms. Joanie Sigal, the show’s producer, helping to bring the era to life.

Come and Get it is about a military-trained young city slicker, who inherits a Wyoming spread after his father’s mysterious death. In search of the culprit, he discovers that the only way to get justice is to cook up a new identity for himself, not revealing who he really is.

Mr. Hubbard had a professional military background, having served as a First Sergeant in the 20th Marine, 2nd Battalion in 1930 and as a Naval Lieutenant during World War II. With that in mind, his 1938 story, “Come and Get It,” was an example of one of the many stories he wrote reflecting values exhibited by military service men, including “honor,” “integrity,” and “persistence” – the very same qualities Mr. Hubbard strove to uphold in his own life.

Guests loved the lively and expressive acting and shared their thanks with the cast afterwards.

Jerry, a first-time attendee said, “I really appreciated the authenticity and ‘old style’ radio-feel that was reminiscent of the days when imagination was used instead of technology. The cast was very talented as well as proficient! It was a pleasure!”

Another guest, Mona, a seasoned attendee commented, “The actors were lively and enthusiastic and the singing was good. I love coming to these performances with my family.”

“These performances are a way people can ‘step back in time’ and experience entertainment how it was before TV or the Internet,” stated Joanie Sigal, “they broaden your imagination and they’re fun.”

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre is a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine actors, costumes and sound effects, bringing the exciting pulp-fiction stories by L. Ron Hubbard to life.

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers of the Golden Age of Pulp Fiction. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—with as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

The East Coast Theatre's next performance at the Information Center will be a mystery/suspense story called, "Calling Squad Cars" on Saturday, April 13th at 6:30pm. The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

For more information about the troupe’s next performance at the Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.

Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances, and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.