Technology Provider for Stewart-Haas Racing Announces First 2019 Race

ITsavvy, the Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing, announced that the orange No. 14 ITsavvy racecar will make its 2019 debut March 10.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, the Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), just announced that the now iconic orange No. 14 ITsavvy racecar will make its 2019 debut March 10 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

This year, SHR replaced its winning Ford Fusion with a specially equipped high performance Ford Mustang. Although the Mustang has a long history in racing, this will be the first year it competes in the elite Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Mustang is the result of a collaboration between NASCAR, Ford Performance, and its race teams. Designers and engineers worked intensively to create a car that would be both competitive and remain true to its muscle-car heritage.

The Mustang’s first race was in 1964, when it was a surprise winner of the Tour de France Automobile, a 10-day, 4,000-mile event. The Mustang has also competed in SCCA, Trans-Am, IMSA, NHRA, Formula Drift and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (since 2011).

ITsavvy is celebrating the beginning of the second year of a multi-year partnership with SHR. The ITsavvy Ford is driven by 10-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Clint Bowyer. SHR enjoyed an incredibly strong season in 2019, with each of its drivers visiting victory lane and making the NASCAR Playoffs. Bowyer won twice and advanced all the way to the penultimate playoff round.

Bowyer’s ITsavvy Ford Mustang prominently features the official ITsavvy orange with a computer circuit board graphic throughout its design. Bowyer and his team wear custom-made ITsavvy firesuits.

ITsavvy has benefited from a network of Fortune 100 companies with a passion for the NASCAR racing world. ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “In addition to new business this has brought in, we’ve been able to enhance goodwill with our existing clients by bringing them out to the track. This relationship-building opportunity is really in a class by itself. It connects the excitement of racing with the excitement of the game-changing technology we offer.”

The ITsavvy sponsorship has been and continues to be a win-win all the way around. The company has supplied the SHR organization with transformative leading-edge technology. This gives SHR one more edge over its competitors.

SHR co-owner and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart said, “ITsavvy and SHR share the same attributes – technology, precision, speed, teamwork and success. We strive for success and we do it as a team, but we rely on technology to help us find and leverage any advantage that makes our racecars fast.”

Theriault added, “The right technology for the application will always create a significant competitive advantage. This is just as true for the rest of our clients as it is for Stewart-Haas Racing.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/technology-provider-for-stewart-haas-racing-announces-first-2019-race/

Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center



