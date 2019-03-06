Interview released with Reckitt Benckiser, speaker at Pain Therapeutics 2019

An exclusive interview with Dalma Sugár, Global Medical Affairs Director, Reckitt Benckiser ahead of SMi’s 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics, this May in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to host the exclusive conference on Pain Therapeutics on the 13th and 14th May 2019 in London, which will bring in expert voices from those at the forefront of technological innovation and analgesic therapies . The 2019 agenda features 15 insightful presentations from the industry leaders.SMi's interview was with Dalma Sugár, Global Medical Affairs Director, Reckitt Benckiser.Dalma is a senior medical leader with over 18 years of experience spanning pharmaceutical and consumer health industry, Rx and OTC, having a breadth and depth of experience with medical/clinical and regulatory/safety functions, from both strategic global and local perspective. She has built a career in a variety of roles, started in the governmental sector, then continued in Sanofi Group for 7 years also heading a clinical trial platform later as Regulatory Medical Head for the Sanofi Group leading a portfolio of oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, diabetes etc.In 2012, Dalma joined Reckitt Benckiser as Regional Medical & Regulatory Affairs Head and from beginning of 2016 appointed as Global Medical Affairs Director at the Category Development organization.The following are excerpts from Dalma's exclusive speaker interview with SMiQ: The Pain Therapeutics market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?A: "In the past decades there is an increasing incidence in chronic diseases such as nerve damage, joint pain, back pain, injuries, depression which coupled with increasing geriatric population and changing lifestyle are key factors in driving growth of the pain management therapeutics market. However, side effects caused by certain pain management therapeutics, availability of other generic pain management medications and increasing preference for them, are key factors restraining the growth of the global pain management therapeutics market."Q: Where do you see the greatest opportunities for analgesic therapeutics leaders in 2019?"Chronic pain is a major healthcare issue owing to its high prevalence, accompanied by significant physical and emotional burden on the patient and a significant financial burden on the society. It is the leading cause of years lost to disability. There is a huge unmet need for effective medications and innovative alternative solutions in this space, whether it be targeting the chronic pain sufferer itself or the better management of acute pain sufferer and therefore prevention of the chronification of their pain."Q: Who are you most looking forward to hearing from at the main-conference and why?A: "I am most looking forward to hearing from Donald Manning on his topic on Therapy for the disease of pain rather than nociceptive masking. I am very interested in learning more about his views on targeting the pathologic response to trauma or injury rather than protective nociception."You can download the full speaker interview at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3 just visit the website, download centre.The two-day conference will showcase a dedicated focus on relevant issues; recent developments in Pain Therapeutics; in-depth case studies including elagolix for treatment of endometriosis pain ; spotlight sessions on migraine therapy and 5-HT1F agonist lasmiditan by Eli Lily; a deep dive session on exploring new approaches and struggles to develop pain products; and more.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be booked at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3 Pain Therapeutics 2019 is proudly sponsored by CHDR, Lotus Clinical Research, MD Biosciences.We have tailored sponsorship packages available, if you are interested contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 201913 – 14 MayCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPainTherapeutics---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



