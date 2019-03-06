Titanium Real Estate Network Announces Guest Speaker for Its Code Compliance Seminar

The Importance of Civil Code Compliance Seminar with Carlos Siderman

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network welcomed Carlos Siderman, founder of the NHD (National Hazard Disclosure) industry and also known as the father of NHD, as a guest speaker at their code compliance seminar on March 1, 2019. The special seminar, called “The Importance of Civil Code Compliance,” was about compliance and natural hazard disclosure.

Titanium Real Estate Network always features special guest speakers at their quarterly conference to equip their staff members, vendor partners and agent partners with the skills and knowledge required to handle the real life challenges that might come up during transactions.

Mr. Siderman is regularly consulted on matters regarding real estate disclosure. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Southwestern University School of Law. An advocate of human rights causes and a pioneer in protecting real estate brokers and agents from litigation, Mr. Siderman contributes to various causes in Los Angeles and globally. After moving from Argentina to Los Angeles, he worked as a commercial real estate investor and learned that California’s seller disclosure laws left a lot of possible lawsuit problems in a place teeming with natural hazard issues. This has prompted Mr. Siderman to make a protective report.

The natural hazard disclosure report that he created is now a compulsory seller disclosure source that should be given to the prospective buyer before the transaction’s completion. Mr. Siderman also established Property I.D. Corporation, an environmental and natural hazard disclosure company that provides the real estate market with the most accurate, best-insured and comprehensive hazard disclosure report. He has been in the real estate disclosure industry for almost 40 years.

Titanium Real Estate Network and the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team specialize in complex transactions and help clients sell their home fast. They also help clients avoid foreclosure and have already negotiated millions of distressed sales with lenders. Their agents have the experience and background to sell properties as quickly as possible for the best price.

By inviting Mr. Siderman as a guest speaker, the company hopes to provide their staff members, vendor partners and agent partners with opportunities to grow professionally and to provide better services to their clients.

Titanium Real Estate Network helps customers sell properties fast. The company aims to sell their client’s home for the most money. They market the property to prospective buyers at its full market value. Their qualifying and pre-selection process reduces the number of people who visit the property without real interest in it or ability to purchase it immediately.

The company also supports local area programs and businesses. Titanium Real Estate Network is open to those who want to join the team. They provide ambitious agents with state-of-the-art lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems and trainings to help them build their own millionaire agent business.

