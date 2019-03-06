UK Defence Secretary commits £66m to military robotics; Learn more at SMi's Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems 2019

SMi’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference 2019

Under 4 weeks until Military Robotics & Autonomous Systems in London on 3rd-4th April, learn from the UK MoD as UK military robotic projects get fast tracked

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been announced that UK Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has committed £66m of the defence’s new multi-million-pound Transformation Fund to fast-track military robotic projects onto the battlefield this year. From this the British Army will benefit from:• New mini-drones, providing troops with an eye-in-the-sky to give them greater awareness to outmanoeuvre enemies on the battlefield.• Systems to fit Army fighting vehicles with remote-control capability, so they can be pushed ahead of manned vehicles and used to test the strength of enemy defences.• New autonomous logistics vehicles which will deliver vital supplies to troops in warzones, helping remove soldiers from dangerous resupply tasks so they can focus on combat roles.Each of these new technologies will enhance the Army’s capabilities whilst reducing the risk of personnel. The MoD has always embraced pioneering technology and this fund will ensure the UK stays at the forefront of global military capabilities and ahead of near peer adversaries. The Defence Secretary will also look to make a further £340m available as part of the Spending Review [gov.uk]Learn more at SMi’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference 2019 , taking place on the 3rd and 4th April, in London, UK in under four weeks.Senior experts from the UK MoD will be presenting exclusively at the upcoming two-day event Lieutenant Colonel Richard Craig, SO1 Coherence, Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army will present: Robotic Autonomous Systems Technology and Developments in the British ArmyMajor Martin Laverack, Requirements Manager, Special Projects and Counter Measures (SPSCM), DE&S, UK MoD will present: Maximising Counter-IED capacity in the British Army through RASMr Peter Stockel, Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, DSTL, UK MoD will present: Strengthening manoeuvrability and sustainability of last mile operations with robotics and autonomous systems: Coalition Assured Autonomous Resupply (CAAR)Mr Andy Martin, Minerva Technical Authority, DSTL, UK MoD will present: Project Minerva: enhancing soldier survivability through CBRN detectionDemonstrating the support and importance of Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems , the conference will also host senior military speakers from: the US (Inc. One Star General: Brigadier General Vincent Malone, Deputy Commander, Combat Capabilities Development Command), Turkey, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Finland & NATO – along with technical briefings from leading vendors including Endeavor Robotics, Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), Milrem Robotics, Safran and Soucy Defense.View the agenda online for the full programme: http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/einpress Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems3rd-4th April 2019London, UKGold Sponsor: Endeavor RoboticsSponsors: Aselsan, Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), IAI, Milrem Robotics, Safran andSoucy DefenceTo sponsor the conference contact Justin Predescu on: on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk_________________END________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.