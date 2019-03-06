New VIZpin Case Study: On Solid Ground RV & Boat Storage Gives Customers Quicker, More Convenient Access with VIZpin

On Solid Ground Property VIZpin Logo On Solid Ground Logo

VIZpin is a great product and exactly what we needed – simple to use, which we knew would be attractive to our customers” — Thomas Martucci

LANCASTEER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access control solution provider VIZpin recently released a case study, “On Solid Ground RV & Boat Storage Gives Customers Quicker, More Convenient Access with VIZpin”. The study focuses on how VIZpin’s smartphone-based access solution improves convenience and relieves traffic congestion the facility’s customers face when using a traditional keypad solution.

According to the study, On Solid Grounds’ customers have the unique challenge of having to exit RVs or carefully maneuver vehicles pulling large boats and trailers to access the keypad that operates the motorized gate to the facility. In the study, Co-owner Thomas Martucci details how VIZpin met the criteria the owners sought in an access solution: easy for customers to use; the ability for owners to know who enters the facility and when; and the flexibility to work parallel to an existing keypad solution.

When asked about the benefits On Solid Ground has realized with VIZpin, Martucci says, “VIZpin is a great product and exactly what we needed – simple to use, which we knew would be attractive to our customers. In addition, anyone can give their keycode away, but no one gives their smartphone away, so we know that when Joe’s VIZpin key was used, it was Joe in the facility.”

For more details, download “On Solid Ground RV & Boat Storage Gives Customers Quicker, More Convenient Access with VIZpin” on the VIZpin website. For additional information or to answer questions, contact VIZpin Director of Marketing Wendi Grinnell.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.