VIZpin Smart Property Systems Announces Integration with Entrata

VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the Entegrity Smart line of smartphone-based access control and visitor management announce a new integration with Entrata.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyless entry to individual units, amenities, and common spaces that seamlessly integrates with multifamily property management software.

VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the Entegrity Smart line of smartphone-based access control and visitor management systems, today introduced its new integration with Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system. This integration enables keyless entry for residents and visitors to the entire property including individual units, amenities, gates, and common areas, making managing resident access more efficient.

The combined solution saves time and money on all areas of operation including onboarding residents, lockouts, move-outs and turns. The integration delivers a simple, yet powerful, solution that does not require any special training so property managers can be up and running in minutes.

Using a simple plugin on the VIZpin account portal, property managers can link their VIZpin and Entrata accounts, so residents’ information is automatically updated. When a lease is terminated and a resident moves out, their access is revoked without having to log into a different account, saving time and money.

“This integration will improve operations for property managers while giving the residents a positive experience using technology they’re asking for,” says Paul Bodell, VIZpin’s President and CEO. “We recognize that saving time and money for any property is critical, and this integration adds a new layer of efficiency by automatically managing resident access.”

Wendi Grinnell
VIZpin Inc.
+1 717-327-4244
wendi.grinnell@entegritysmart.com

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


